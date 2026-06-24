Zendaya shows off her 5-carat diamond wedding ring at Berlin Spider-Man event with Tom Holland

Days after Tom Holland confirmed that he and Zendaya had secretly married, the 29-year-old newlywed bride stepped out alongside her husband for the Spider-Man: Brand New Day fan event in Berlin, Germany on June 22, flashing her enviable ring stack for the cameras.

Zendaya's engagement ring, an approximately 5-carat elongated cushion-cut natural diamond in an east-west setting with a Georgian-inspired style on a yellow gold band, was hard to miss as the couple posed together on the red carpet. Apart from the ring, she wore a custom Louis Vuitton look consisting of a cropped black leather top paired with a matching floor-length skirt, styled by her longtime collaborator Law Roach. The jewellery stole the show in its own right: intricate spiderweb earrings set with sapphires, aquamarines, and tanzanites, alongside a coordinating cocktail ring which served as a subtle but striking nod to the film's universe against the all-black ensemble. Tom complemented her look in a sharp black double-breasted Celine suit layered over a red shirt and tie.

The two are currently touring Europe promoting Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the fourth installment in Sony and Marvel's Spider-Man series, ahead of its July 31 release.