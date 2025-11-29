David Beckham gets cooking lessons on daal ki chaat during his India visit

As a special touch to his visit, Beckham even took “Dal Ki Chaat lessons.” In an Instagram post captioned, “So touched by everyone’s kindness… Thank you for my traditional welcome and Dal Ki Chaat lessons. Making some beautiful memories in Mumbai,” he shared a video where he assembled a bowl of dal chaat, pouring lentils into a bowl, topping them with chutneys, chopped onions and tomatoes, garlic, coriander, and a squeeze of lime.

Footballer David Beckham is currently in India, and his latest stop in Mumbai has created quite a buzz. Welcomed with warm Indian hospitality at a prominent hotel, Beckham was greeted with a traditional aarti ceremony, a tika on his forehead, and a garland of marigolds.

Fans were quick to take notice and flood his comments with love and warmth. One user wrote, “People don't like all celebrities, some like David Beckham are always loved and have huge fans like me❤️”, while another wrote, “The one time I am out of Mumbai…he comes to Mumbai 😭😭❤️.”

But it wasn’t just food and fanfare. Beckham’s visit is part of his role as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. Before reaching Mumbai, he spent time in Visakhapatnam, where he visited a residential school supported by Education Above All (EAA) and Mantra4Change. He interacted with students, observed project-based learning initiatives, played football with youngsters, and participated in tree-planting and other community-oriented activities.