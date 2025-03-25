DC's remarkable comeback against LSG in IPL 2025 sparks memefest: ‘Haar ke jeetne wale ko Delhi Capitals kehte hain’

If you tuned into the IPL 2025 clash between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants on Monday night and switched off after Delhi Capitals were struggling at 65/5 in the second innings, you weren’t alone. Many assumed the chase was done and dusted. However, what followed was a jaw-dropping turnaround that left fans and social media users calling it 'peak IPL.' Ashutosh Sharma and the DC lower order scripted an astonishing comeback, hammering 109 runs in just 45 balls to chase down the mammoth target of 210 with one wicket and three balls to spare. Visakhapatnam: Delhi Capitals' batter Ashutosh Sharma celebrates after playing the winning shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants(PTI)

As soon as the final boundary was hit, social media erupted in disbelief and excitement. Many fans admitted they had given up on DC’s chances and only realized what had unfolded when they checked their phones or rewatched the highlights.

The game was hailed as one of the best in IPL history, with users pointing out how it embodied the tournament's unpredictability and sheer entertainment value and several fans even shared memes about switching off the TV too soon!

Some users marveled at Ashutosh Sharma’s fearless approach under immense pressure, calling him the latest IPL sensation. Others discussed how the young batter had outshone seasoned players and kept his composure when the odds were stacked against DC.

Earlier in the match, LSG had set a formidable total of 209/8 in 20 overs, looking dominant at 161/2 in the 14th over. Nicholas Pooran (75 off 30) and Mitchell Marsh (72 off 36) put up a blistering 87-run partnership before DC’s bowlers, led by Mitchell Starc and Kuldeep Yadav, pulled things back. LSG captain Rishabh Pant had a debut to forget, getting dismissed for a duck, which signaled the beginning of their batting collapse.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul’s much-anticipated debut for DC was delayed as he was with his wife, Athiya Shetty, for the birth of their daughter. His absence, however, was overshadowed by one of the most thrilling IPL matches in recent memory.