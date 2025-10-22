Delhi pollution got you feeling smoggy? Breathe cleaner with these NASA-approved indoor plants

If your air purifier filters are turning black in a matter of days, this is your sign to help those hefty buys out with these significantly cheaper alternatives for clean air. Don't own an air purifier? All the more reason to invest in these lively pots of nature, to spruce up both your living space and your lungs. NASA-approved indoor plants to brave the pollution haze (Photos: X) If you need any more convincing, these plants recommendations come NASA-approved! Peace Lily Toxins it purifies: Formaldehyde, Benzene, VOCs Where to place: The Peace Lily's elegant, sculptural, calming vibe makes it a good fit for living rooms or bedrooms with indirect light.

Snake Plant Toxins it purifies: Benzene, Formaldehyde, Xylene Where to place: The Snake Plant's modern, architectural, low-maintenance vibe is ideal foe entryways and even bedrooms as it releases oxygen at night.

Aloe Vera Toxins it purifies: Formaldehyde, Benzene Where to place: Clean, minimalist and subtly tropical, the Aloe Vera is a perfect fit for any bright window sill or ledge in the house.

Rubber Plant Toxins it purifies: Formaldehyde, VOCs Where to place: Rubber Plants are luxe, bold and statement making, making them a great fit for an elaborate corner, preferably with filtered light.

Green Money Plant Toxins it purifies: Formaldehyde, Xylene Where to place: Lush, trailing and energising, the Green Money Plant hangs great from shelves and racks, adding some drama to the space in question.

Areca Palm Toxins it purifies: Formaldehyde, Benzene Where to place: Areca Palms are breezy, tropical and bohemian and much like the Rubber Plant need to define the space they're in — just be sure to put it in a spot with filtered light.

Lucky Bamboo Toxins it purifies: VOCs, General freshness Where to place: Minimalist, Zen and even auspicious if you believe it to be, Bamboos are quite versatile, perfect for desks, coffee tables and even bathroom counters.

Spider Plant Toxins it purifies: Carbon Monoxide, Xylene Where to place: Spider Plants are retro and carry a playful vibe — let the drama flow from a hung basket, preferably catching some indirect sunlight.

Fiddle Leaf Fig Toxins it purifies: Formaldehyde, Benzene Where to place: The only way to describe a Fiddle Leaf Fig is drama. This one needs bright, but still indirect light, so positioning it near a large window in the common space of the house is a popular decor choice.

Boston Fern Toxins it purifies: Formaldehyde, Xylene Where to place: The Boston Fern is an old money classic and adds lush texture to any space it's in. Humid spaces like bathrooms or even a balcony which doesn't get too much sun will have your potted fern thriving.