Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Delhi pollution got you feeling smoggy? Breathe cleaner with these NASA-approved indoor plants

    Delhi NCR for all practical purposes, feels like a smokebox. Lively decor hacks that double up as your green mask

    Published on: Oct 22, 2025 1:54 PM IST
    By Aalokitaa Basu
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    If your air purifier filters are turning black in a matter of days, this is your sign to help those hefty buys out with these significantly cheaper alternatives for clean air. Don't own an air purifier? All the more reason to invest in these lively pots of nature, to spruce up both your living space and your lungs.

    NASA-approved indoor plants to brave the pollution haze (Photos: X)
    NASA-approved indoor plants to brave the pollution haze (Photos: X)

    If you need any more convincing, these plants recommendations come NASA-approved!

    Peace Lily

    Toxins it purifies: Formaldehyde, Benzene, VOCs

    Where to place: The Peace Lily's elegant, sculptural, calming vibe makes it a good fit for living rooms or bedrooms with indirect light.

    Snake Plant

    Toxins it purifies: Benzene, Formaldehyde, Xylene

    Where to place: The Snake Plant's modern, architectural, low-maintenance vibe is ideal foe entryways and even bedrooms as it releases oxygen at night.

    Aloe Vera

    Toxins it purifies: Formaldehyde, Benzene

    Where to place: Clean, minimalist and subtly tropical, the Aloe Vera is a perfect fit for any bright window sill or ledge in the house.

    Rubber Plant

    Toxins it purifies: Formaldehyde, VOCs

    Where to place: Rubber Plants are luxe, bold and statement making, making them a great fit for an elaborate corner, preferably with filtered light.

    Green Money Plant

    Toxins it purifies: Formaldehyde, Xylene

    Where to place: Lush, trailing and energising, the Green Money Plant hangs great from shelves and racks, adding some drama to the space in question.

    Areca Palm

    Toxins it purifies: Formaldehyde, Benzene

    Where to place: Areca Palms are breezy, tropical and bohemian and much like the Rubber Plant need to define the space they're in — just be sure to put it in a spot with filtered light.

    Lucky Bamboo

    Toxins it purifies: VOCs, General freshness

    Where to place: Minimalist, Zen and even auspicious if you believe it to be, Bamboos are quite versatile, perfect for desks, coffee tables and even bathroom counters.

    Spider Plant

    Toxins it purifies: Carbon Monoxide, Xylene

    Where to place: Spider Plants are retro and carry a playful vibe — let the drama flow from a hung basket, preferably catching some indirect sunlight.

    Fiddle Leaf Fig

    Toxins it purifies: Formaldehyde, Benzene

    Where to place: The only way to describe a Fiddle Leaf Fig is drama. This one needs bright, but still indirect light, so positioning it near a large window in the common space of the house is a popular decor choice.

    Boston Fern

    Toxins it purifies: Formaldehyde, Xylene

    Where to place: The Boston Fern is an old money classic and adds lush texture to any space it's in. Humid spaces like bathrooms or even a balcony which doesn't get too much sun will have your potted fern thriving.

    Which of these pots are going to get a prime spot in your living space?

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Decor/Delhi Pollution Got You Feeling Smoggy? Breathe Cleaner With These NASA-approved Indoor Plants
    News/Htcity/Decor/Delhi Pollution Got You Feeling Smoggy? Breathe Cleaner With These NASA-approved Indoor Plants
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes