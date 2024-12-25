Minimalist interiors, modern furniture, one-tone palettes: Design trends we're leaving behind in 2024

There's no obsession quite like being an interior design hound. And making final decisions can often (appreciably) leave you feeling like Tyra Banks during the elimination segment of America's Next Top Model. Jokes apart, those who aren't constantly clued into the often static, sometimes overhauling world of interior design, don't get the intense pressure that surrounds deciding between colour palettes, furniture pieces and overall aesthetic(s). And after all that creative labour which almost always costs the big bucks, why would you want to live in a home which, dare we say...is outdated? So here's bidding goodbye to these aesthetics which have served us well, but not for long anymore. We're saying goodbye to minimalism and uber-modern swank: Join in!

Minimalism, every which way

We're done! And even if you don't feel like it, trust us, you are too. We get the whole 'declutter your space to declutter your mind' shtick, but here's the thing. It's gone way overboard. You can't make it through any design inspo routine without running into the reams and reams of boring whites and beiges. Now when minimalist interiors had their surge, the who loud and brash maximalist luxury roulette was at an all-time high, bordering on being overdone. The white and beige loyalists however, have taken the cake and bakery when it comes to overdoing things. Projections paint 2025 as being significantly more vibrant, not just in hue, but also in character when it comes to decor trends. Think switching up your ashy wooden interiors for richer cuts, more than one statement wall, asymmetrical rugs, textured marble...the list is endless. What it's not, is boring and predictable!

Avoiding colours like they're the plague

A little colour never hurt nobody. And as a matter of fact, it's going to save your space the coming year. We're bowing out of exclusively white, beige and wooden mood boards save for that one 'bright' sofa or statement furniture thrown into the mix. If nobody told you this, you're allowed to have more than one 'crazy' colour in the mix. It doesn't take away from your perception of class. What it will do however, is add character to your room and by extension, to you, as you enter hosting season. Watch out for the big boom of colours when it comes to bathroom interiors, incorporating more than 2 'out-there' shades to create the moodscape.

Boring kitchens

Which brings us to the kitschy kitchen era. There's nothing wrong with pristine white walls, a chunky marble slab, and varnish-less cupboard detailing. Yawn. Now imagine switching this out with bright marbles, potentially arching into designs, coloured lamp hangs and luxurious lighting. Don't you instantly feel warm? For the part of the house which tends to turn into the huddle hub for all hosting sessions big and small, having it look homely, inviting, warm and lived-in, will only serve you well.

Vintage is now contemporary

Call it the circle of life but vintage is so in. As a matter of fact, the grandiose allure of the yesteryears is so rampant that the vintage aesthetic has literally intercepted the whole birthday scene as well. You can't scroll through your Instagram for 2 whole minutes before you see someone cutting into the booming vintage cakes. And happily, the trend is very much set to be mirrored for 2025. So you can put all that uber-sleek and swanky modern furniture away in your attic or basement as you make space for the more full-bodied and significantly more comfortable vintage-cut pieces.

What interior aesthetics are you leaning towards for 2025?