Dhanteras 2025: Which part of your home to decorate today for max prosperity, as per your zodiac sign

Dhanteras and ritual buying go hand in hand. This is one of those days in the year where even the most careful budgeters step out with full gusto, looking forward to footing a big bill. Because as you may have heard, wealth attracts wealth.
But on a cosmic and spiritual level, wealth also carries with it the Venusian energy of beauty, as does Maa Lakshmi. Keeping this and the stars of your birth chart in mind, this is exactly which area of your home you should spend time beautifying today.
And as always, don’t forget to check for your Sun, Moon and rising signs.
Aries
Where: Entrance and doorways
Why: Aries represents new beginnings, decorating the doorway then invites the same energies in.
Taurus
Where: Dining area and kitchen
Why: Taurus’ core themes are comfort and wealth — even an elaborately laid table can do the cosmic trick here!
Gemini
Where: Living room and common area
Why: Communication is Gemini’s strongest suit, hence playing to those energies comes most recommended.
Cancer
Where: Family wall
Why: Cancers are highly emotional in the zodiac. Beautifying the family altar of the home satiates those overwhelmed energies.
Leo
Where: Centre of the home or common space
Why: Leos adore the spotlight, Beautifying the exact central spot of the home then feeds the same energy.
Virgo
Where: Work nook
Why: It could be a corner or whole study, beautifying Virgos’ sacred space of productivity will yield immense spiritual returns.
Libra
Where: Bedroom and dresser
Why: Amplifying the impact of Venus when it comes to Libra serves the air sign best in turning their charm airtight.
Scorpio
Where: Bathroom
Why: Before you scrunch your eyes, just know a beautifully drawn bath and scented candles is a unique way of embracing the energy of prosperity, cosmically.
Sagittarius
Where: Balcony and windows
Why: Decorating open spaces will allow Sagittarians’ energy to expand.
Capricorn
Where: Financial nook
Why: Cosmically, wealth is no bar for Capricorns. Beautifying the financial nook of the house or even the home office only amplifies the incoming blessings.
Aquarius
Where: Tech corner
Why: It could be as simple as the spot you charge your phone and have your laptop open — decorating the ‘tech corner’ may feel a little odd, but it sets Aquarius up for as whimsical an inflow of luck, as they are.
Pisces
Where: Prayer corner
Why: Let the spiritual blessings flow seamlessly as Pisces beautify the most evidently prosperous spot of their homes.