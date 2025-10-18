Edit Profile
    Dhanteras 2025: Which part of your home to decorate today for max prosperity, as per your zodiac sign

    Cracking the code to a Dhanteras windfall, as per the stars

    Published on: Oct 18, 2025 4:26 PM IST
    By Aalokitaa Basu
    Dhanteras and ritual buying go hand in hand. This is one of those days in the year where even the most careful budgeters step out with full gusto, looking forward to footing a big bill. Because as you may have heard, wealth attracts wealth.

    Dhanteras 2025 decor hacks for your zodiac, as per the stars (Photo: X)
    But on a cosmic and spiritual level, wealth also carries with it the Venusian energy of beauty, as does Maa Lakshmi. Keeping this and the stars of your birth chart in mind, this is exactly which area of your home you should spend time beautifying today.

    And as always, don’t forget to check for your Sun, Moon and rising signs.

    Aries

    Where: Entrance and doorways

    Why: Aries represents new beginnings, decorating the doorway then invites the same energies in.

    Taurus

    Where: Dining area and kitchen

    Why: Taurus’ core themes are comfort and wealth — even an elaborately laid table can do the cosmic trick here!

    Gemini

    Where: Living room and common area

    Why: Communication is Gemini’s strongest suit, hence playing to those energies comes most recommended.

    Cancer

    Where: Family wall

    Why: Cancers are highly emotional in the zodiac. Beautifying the family altar of the home satiates those overwhelmed energies.

    Leo

    Where: Centre of the home or common space

    Why: Leos adore the spotlight, Beautifying the exact central spot of the home then feeds the same energy.

    Virgo

    Where: Work nook

    Why: It could be a corner or whole study, beautifying Virgos’ sacred space of productivity will yield immense spiritual returns.

    Libra

    Where: Bedroom and dresser

    Why: Amplifying the impact of Venus when it comes to Libra serves the air sign best in turning their charm airtight.

    Scorpio

    Where: Bathroom

    Why: Before you scrunch your eyes, just know a beautifully drawn bath and scented candles is a unique way of embracing the energy of prosperity, cosmically.

    Sagittarius

    Where: Balcony and windows

    Why: Decorating open spaces will allow Sagittarians’ energy to expand.

    Capricorn

    Where: Financial nook

    Why: Cosmically, wealth is no bar for Capricorns. Beautifying the financial nook of the house or even the home office only amplifies the incoming blessings.

    Aquarius

    Where: Tech corner

    Why: It could be as simple as the spot you charge your phone and have your laptop open — decorating the ‘tech corner’ may feel a little odd, but it sets Aquarius up for as whimsical an inflow of luck, as they are.

    Pisces

    Where: Prayer corner

    Why: Let the spiritual blessings flow seamlessly as Pisces beautify the most evidently prosperous spot of their homes.

    We wish you a blessed Dhanteras!

