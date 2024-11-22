How to add warmth and charm to your home with holiday candles

The holiday season is fast approaching and there's no better way to infuse your home with warmth and cheer than through candles. Beyond their soft, flickering glow, candles can transform your space with comforting aromas and a festive ambience, making them a must-have for any holiday gathering or quiet night. Use candles to complement your holiday decor. Try arranging them in clusters or place them on mantels to enhance the festive mood.

Candles not only create a cosy atmosphere but also evoke nostalgic holiday memories through scents. And you know if you're hosting a dinner party or simply curling up with a book, the right candle can elevate your surroundings effortlessly.

Here are five candle scents to try this holiday season:

1. Cinnamon spice

Imagine the comforting aroma of freshly baked cookies mingling with a crackling fire. This scent blends the bold warmth of cinnamon with spicy clove and nutmeg. It is perfect for creating a nostalgic and welcoming vibe.

2. Vanilla bean

Sweet, creamy and indulgent. This scent evokes the richness of holiday desserts and cozy evenings by the fire. Vanilla bean candles pair well with the aroma of baking and offer a calming backdrop for family gatherings or even quiet moments of relaxation.

3. Pine and fir

Bring the freshness of a winter forest indoors with this earthy, invigorating scent. The crisp notes of pine needles and fir trees capture the essence of a real Christmas tree, making it ideal for homes without natural greenery or for enhancing your holiday decor.

4. Peppermint twist

A playful blend of cool peppermint and sweet vanilla evokes childhood memories of candy canes and festive treats. This refreshing scent adds a cheerful touch to any space, making it perfect for kitchens, living rooms or gift-giving.

5. Orange and clove

This sophisticated combination of zesty orange peel and warm clove is perfect for your dinner gatherings. The bright citrus notes uplift your spirit, while the spiciness of clove adds depth and elegance.

Candles are also versatile decor pieces. Arrange them on a centrepiece, place them by the windows or pair them with your Christmas ornaments for an elevated holiday aesthetic. You can easily find these candles at Bath & Body Works, H&M, Pure Home & Living, Homecentre or Oma Living to add charm to your space.