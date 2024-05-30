Quiet luxury trend: Fashion your home décor on this old money aesthetic

The ‘stealth wealth’ vibe is where new-age minimalism can be intimately customised according to preferred nuances, as long as polish and subtlety are maintained

Quiet luxury, a trend that has pervaded the fashion world, is now making waves in interior design. Gone are the days when overt displays of wealth were leading status symbols, with understated elegance reclaiming its link to affluence and taste in the form of quiet or ‘silent’ luxury.

HBO series Succession (2018) is an example of how the quiet luxury aesthetic has wiggled its way in to pop culture “It’s not about flashy or extravagant elements, but timeless design,” says interior designer Minnie Bhatt. Say goodbye to brand logos and maximalist designs; neutral palettes and elevated basics are what makes this style movement beautiful beyond branding.

Often featuring antique or vintage furniture, rich textiles like silk and velvet, and curated collections of art and antiques, “the old-money aesthetic is all about traditional luxury,” according to Bhatt. Soft, muted tones play with high-quality materials to invite a sense of serenity and sophistication to the luxury space, but rulebooks take a backseat to intuition when it comes to quiet luxury décor. The ‘stealth wealth’ vibe is where new-age minimalism can be intimately customised according to preferred nuances, as long as polish and subtlety are maintained. Inspired by the idiom “money talks, wealth whispers,” the mystique is multiplied by signalling of one’s status instead of explicit flaunting.

“Quiet luxury in architecture embodies a subtle elegance that exudes refinement through understated details, quality craftsmanship, and thoughtful design choices,” says Mehzabin Khakhariawala, head designer at Spiro Spero.

Whether it is well-coordinated beiges, creams and whites, or a strategically placed dash of colour in a sombre setting, there is ample scope for personalisation. Similarly, in the parallel world of fashion, chunky or bright statement pieces are employed to contrast sober ensembles.

“Quiet luxury also extends beyond aesthetics to encompass functionality and sustainability,” adds Khakhariawala. Material selection and upcycling, energy-efficient design, green building ingredients, and community collaboration are some green measures for long-lasting finesse.



Get the trend right:

If you want to hop onto the trendwagon, here are some expert-approved tips you can follow

Reuse and repurpose branded items with a creative decor twist

2. Invest in durable long-lasting textiles that prove their mettle while retaining the suave

3. Whether it is markets or crafts, go vocal for local

4. Refer to heirlooms or family albums for inspiration

5. Include elements of nature that can blur the boundaries between indoor and outdoor spaces to offer a seamless, serene experience

6. Add a personal touch to subtle tones, let your personality shine source of inspiration for incorporating personal touches that resonate with your story.

