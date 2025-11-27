Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Is retro decor making its comeback?

    Seems like the 70s through the 90s were truly, forever

    Published on: Nov 27, 2025 5:28 PM IST
    By Aalokitaa Basu
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Home renovations, unless a regular rodeo, are usually an all-in, all-out scenario. While the basic boom of minimalism held onto its reign strong enough to have it turn into the default setting — folks are switching things up. It's less about the beige walls and wheat-y furniture and more about eccentricity through textures and palettes. Long story short, a 70s through 80s resurgence in design is raising its head, albeit in a bespoke way. And these are the trends you can bet your bottom dollar on.

    Is retro decor making its comeback? (Photo: Real Simple)
    Is retro decor making its comeback? (Photo: Real Simple)

    Pattern of patterns

    The walls may be bland but layering them, more often than not, is dynamism. Colleen Bute Bennett of CBB Design Firm, tells Real Simple, “After years of minimalism, many homeowners are seeking more vibrant, expressive spaces. Maximalism allows people to tell personal stories through their interiors. Bold patterns and rich textures bring life to rooms and reflect a more joyful and personalized design approach.”

    Extravagant walls

    Speaking of walls, they too need not be basic? And wallpaper accents — a token of the 80s — seem to be coming back in vogue. "People are now using [wallpaper] to create focal points in specific parts of their homes," Bennett says. "The designs have become bolder, offering a way to make a space feel more customized without overwhelming the room," says Colleen. If India's humid weather instantly dismisses wallpapering as an option, whimsical brush strokes or tone-on-tone patterns create the same impact.

    Custom-everything

    Everything available up for grabs is too basic, and everything thrifted and vintage feels a little too rooted. The solution? Tweak what you have, to get exactly what you want. Furniture fits the brief best here (overtly cursive molding can really date a room unless supplemented intentionally), though everything, right from the walls to the pieces populating the shelves, are relevant. Eisen Design House senior designer Alison Antonelli explains to Real Simple, “Super modern, clean lines don’t show the human spirit and hand at creation. Handcrafted pieces have a story and history to share.”

    Dark stains

    Like we said earlier, wheat-ish to pale furniture isn't landing like it used to as dark woods come back in vogue. Getting nervous about the big bill? A cheaper and delightfully rustic option here is to just get your existing wood stained with a darker, tonal varnish. Carolyn Cerminara, founder and principal designer of Cerminara Design reveals to the portal, “I’ve been incorporating a lot of walnut stains and black cerused finishes lately. These tones add richness and depth, bringing a more sophisticated, welcoming feel to any space.”

    Marble-core

    Not just nails, the faux marble aesthetic seems to be eking out its own niche spot when it comes to statement decor upgrades. Sarah Latham of Latham Interiors explains, "Marbling is a technique that creates the look of marble veining on a surface that isn't marble. It can be used on a variety of materials including fabric, paper, and walls. It’s a swirling effect that is an old English technique and came in and out of fashion during the '90s." Feeling particularly gutsy? Make a splash with a swirled out rug for a full floor!

    So will you be going back to the future with your decor optics?

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Decor/Is Retro Decor Making Its Comeback?
    News/Htcity/Decor/Is Retro Decor Making Its Comeback?
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes