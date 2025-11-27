Is retro decor making its comeback?

Custom-everything

Everything available up for grabs is too basic, and everything thrifted and vintage feels a little too rooted. The solution? Tweak what you have, to get exactly what you want. Furniture fits the brief best here (overtly cursive molding can really date a room unless supplemented intentionally), though everything, right from the walls to the pieces populating the shelves, are relevant. Eisen Design House senior designer Alison Antonelli explains to Real Simple, “Super modern, clean lines don’t show the human spirit and hand at creation. Handcrafted pieces have a story and history to share.”