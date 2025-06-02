Search Search
Monday, Jun 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sip and dine with painted lines: Tablecloths get artistic

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 02, 2025 04:46 PM IST

These fabrics are redefining home décor with flair.

Hand-painted tablecloths have taken a stylish U-turn, transforming dining tables into vibrant canvases of art, which no longer just hide the stains underneath but also make your guests leave the table with an impression. From bold graffiti strokes to intricate traditional patterns, these linens are redefining home décor with flair.

Hand painted tablecloths are making their statement return at the tables
Hand painted tablecloths are making their statement return at the tables

Leading this wagon are bold, expressive designs that defy the mundane. Vivid florals in water colour finishings, abstract geometrics, and whimsical motifs that make every meal feel like a curated event. The trend leans heavily into mix-and-match aesthetics, encouraging a playful blend of patterns and textures for a dynamic tablescape.

Sustainability is also at the forefront, with a growing appreciation for handcrafted and eco-friendly options. It is noted that hand-painted tablecloths are being counted as a wiser and more aesthetically pleasing choice, in wedding receptions, adding a personal and artistic touch to the occasion’s decor. Whether you’re having people over a casual brunch, romantic dinner, or be it a high tea party, these artistic linens can turn your table into the main character. This trend involves painting or drawing directly onto tablecloths with designs that match the theme of the occasion, or one’s aesthetics, offering to express your personal style while playing the host.

In essence, 2025's hand-painted tablecloth trend is about channelling one’s individuality aligning with artistry. It's a way to let your table tell a story, one motif at a time.

 

Written by Rajlekha Roy Burman

News / HTCity / Decor / Sip and dine with painted lines: Tablecloths get artistic
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 02, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On