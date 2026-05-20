The green disco ball uproar: Spotify logo gets a temporary makeover; Internet in splits

On May 13, global digital audio streaming service Spotify decided to give its iconic, flat-green app icon a temporary makeover. They swapped the minimalist design for a 3D, shimmering, dark-green disco ball. Spotify rolled out the change without a massive warning banner, millions of users woke up, looked at their screens, and were deeply confused

The backlash and social media reactions The internet absolutely panicked. Because Spotify rolled out the change without a massive warning banner, millions of users woke up, looked at their screens, and were deeply confused. Many users thought their app was broken, updating, or that their phone screen was physically dirty.

Once people realised it was intentional, a wave of hate took over. Users blasted the design as “sterile,” “grim,” and “too much.”

Some tech reviewers even jokingly called the style “discomorphism” and criticised it for looking like a late-2000s energy drink can. It got so bad that people were moving the Spotify app off their home screens just so they wouldn’t have to look at it.