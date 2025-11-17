The only Gen Z decor guide you need: Three aesthetic room anyone can recreate

Gen Z has officially taken over the mood boards, and now they’re coming for your rooms. Three of the internet’s most viral aesthetics, coquette core, indie sleaze, and clean girl, have slipped from reels into homes, shaping how young adults decorate their personal sanctuaries. If you’ve been itching for a room glow-up, here’s your cheat sheet to the big three trends. Clean girl to coquette core to indie sleaze—here’s a starter kit for each look. Coquette Core

Coquette core is drenched in soft pinks and cream, with enough ribbon bows to open a gift shop, coquette core thrives on delicate excess.

Start with soft lighting by opting for fairy lights, heart-shaped lamps or even a warm pink bedside lamp.

Add tulle or lace curtains, pastel bedding and a vanity corner with a vintage-style mirror. Florals are non-negotiable: dried baby’s breath in tiny vases, rose prints, or framed ballerina sketches.

Also go ahead and add tie bows to things that absolutely don’t need bows like your drawer handles, planters and even your water bottle. Indie Sleaze

Indie sleaze is recognised by its messy, hedonistic and party chic energy. Associated with indie rock music, messy hair, and the need to be esoteric, the vibe of your room needs to be dive bar meets 2008s tumblr.

Start with a wall collage with band posters, torn magazine pages, polaroids, or blurry party photos.

Add a disco ball (a mini works too!) or a neon sign, or lava lamp to get a glow.

Furniture with personality is part of the charm, so go for thrifted leather chair, wooden shelfs, metallic drawers you bought on sale.

A stack of books, a funky candle holder and a convex parking mirror complete the aesthetic. Clean Girl