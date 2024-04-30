Vanilla Girl to Mob Wife: Home décor is taking inspo from TikTok trends

Looking to do up your home, soon? Whether you want simple, minimalist interiors or an opulent design to elevate your space, here are decorating trends that have been popular on social media. While TikTok's Vanilla Girl, The Gingerbread Girl Aesthetic and Cinnamon Girl grabbed attention last year, recently, it was the turn of Mob Wife to do so...

Home décor trends are going the TikTok fashion way (Pexels)

Vanilla Girl

It's about: Simple, minimalist accents that give a clean look

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Soft, tranquil interiors can be achieved via the Vanilla Girl aesthetic (Pexels)



You had Clean make-up, Clean Girl dressing and now this trend The Clean Girl is translating into Vanilla Girl home décor. Non-fussed, clean and sparse it spelt minimalist, elegant interiors that also go luxe. White walls, pieces like totem vases and white lace cushions fit into this space. Soft pinks and light blues can also complement this décor fad.



Cinnamon Girl

It's about: Bright warm vibes that spell cosiness



Neutral tones spell out warmth in the Cinnamon Girl trend(Pexels)



Toasty and warm with palettes like brown, beige burgundy and tan, the Cinnamon Girl home aesthetic trend grew big in December last year. Imagine a tapestry with these shades and textures in the way of dhurries, upholsteries and vintage furniture such as coffee tables. The style takes folks a notch higher than the minimalist approach. Cosy and bright bookshelves also highlight this trend perfectly.



Mob Wife

It's about: Being maximalist



Giving out a rich sense of style and opulence is the Mob Wife home décor trend(Shutterstock)





There have been a slew of successful mafia movies and shows on television from ‘Narcos’ and ‘Griselda’ to ‘Queen of the South’. They spell out dark glamour with gorgeous faux fur jackets, long coats, haute jewellery and animal-print accessories. It was not long before their hugely popular appearance transitioned into the home space. Enter the Mob Wife Aesthetic home décor trend with leopard print chairs, deep-hued sofas, velvet upholstery, brassware, expensive crystal ware and OTT chandeliers, all of which exude wealth and style. Ready to sleep in a burgundy bedroom?