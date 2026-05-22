Why everyone on Instagram is going on 'colour hunts'

The “colour photo walk” also widely called the “colour spotting” or “colour hunting” trend is a viral social media challenge where people turn a regular walk into a creative game. Every time you see that colour, whether it’s on a fire hydrant, a flower, a piece of trash, or a building door, you walk toward it and snap a photo

How it works 1. Pick one specific colour before you leave the house (for example, bright yellow, forest green, or electric blue).

2. Go for a walk with your phone or a camera, without any planned route.

3. Let the colour guide you. Every time you see that colour, whether it’s on a fire hydrant, a flower, a piece of trash, or a building door, you walk toward it and snap a photo.

4. Compile the photos into a beautiful aesthetic grid or video collage to share online.