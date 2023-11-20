Dressing inspo for wedding festivities

Fashion inspiration to ace this festive season.

With the wedding and festive season on in full swing, we create some stellar and experimental looks to opt for. From regal zardozi bandhgala to corset belts and gota work pants, this wedding season is all about pushing fashion boundaries and making a statement. Our special shoot has been shoot at The Habbit nestled in Priya Highstreet, Basant Lok market.

Mughal charm

Zardozi jacket with brocade pants

Get inspired by the vintage grandeur and opulence of the Mughals as you deckup for Diwali party and be the cynosure of all eyes. Model Gayatri Sood exudes old world elegance in an elaborate teal jacket featuring zardozi work with brocade pants. Feline winged eyeliner rounds off her look. The painstakingly handcrafted piece of art features various techniques of zardozi using restored materials from Divani.

Nawabi splendour

An embellished shawl styled with kurta, pyjama and a Nehru cap.

This Diwali is all about dressing up like a novelty and exude sophistication. Model Prannav Ratti is wearing a brown shirt styled kurta with an embroidered zardozi stole and a Nehruvian cap from Divani. That gold earring adds to his look. This outfit is equal parts classic and noteworthy.

Glittery gota work pants

Gota pants with a velvet vest.

Make a statement this Diwali with a fusion look that becomes a conversation starter. The bell-bottom gota trousers from That Antique Piece in silver and gold has been paired with an embroidered vest. Model Mannat Khanna amps us the style stakes with sheer gloves from Meta Manthan.

Break monotony with a corset

Sheer shirt styled with a corset belt.

Corsets are having a moment in fashion and it is not just limited to a woman’s closet. More men are rocking corsets like a debonair and this Diwali, it is time to shine in one. Model Aditya Sharma wears a full-sleeved sheer shirt with puff sleeves and a black and gold corset from Meta Manthan. His look has been rounded off with a pair of jogger pants and socks with embellishments.

Heat it up with lehenga paired with bralette

Lehenga skirt from Meta Manthan.

Be the femme fatale of the evening with a dash of sensuality as you dress up for Diwali. Incorporate gold in wardrobe and take style cues from our model Vianna, who wears a black lehenga skirt that features tessellated motif . Her look has been further amped up with a corset.

Shimmer and shine

Sequined pantsuit.

A sequined pantsuit will save your day if you nothing else works out. Wear the suit sans a shirt or T-shirt underneath for a tantalizing vibe. Model Lovepreet is wearing a sequin blue pantsuit from ITRH.

Credits

Creative direction and styling: Akshay Kaushal

Photography: Irbaz Ali

Models: Gayatri Sood, Vianna, Aditya Sharma, Love Preet, Prannav Ratti and Mannat Khanna

Model coordination: Blunt Creative Management, Talents Thesaurus, Ninjas Model and Inega

Hair and makeup: Amita Juneja

Wardrobe: Divani, Meta Manthan by Manthan Yadav, That Antique Piece by Yash Patil and ITRH

Jewellery: House of Tuhina, Abhilasha Pret Jewelry and Eurumme

Styling assistant: Diksha Chaudhary

Location courtesy: Habbit New Delhi

