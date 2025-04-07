DSP Siraj trends online after Mohammed Siraj's POTM performance helps GT beat SRH by 7 wickets in IPL 2025

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj received widespread acclaim for his outstanding performance in the IPL 2025 match, where Gujarat Titans (GT) secured a seven-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday. Chasing a target of 153 runs, GT reached 153/3 in just 16.4 overs. Captain Shubman Gill led the charge with an unbeaten 61 off 43 balls, while Washington Sundar contributed a quick 49 off 29 deliveries, and Sherfane Rutherford added a brisk 35* off 16 balls. ​ Gujarat Titans' Mohammed Siraj celebrates after taking the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Simarjeet Singh. (AFP)

However, it was Siraj's exceptional bowling in the first innings that set the tone for GT's dominance. The Hyderabad-born fast bowler delivered a remarkable spell, claiming 4 wickets for just 17 runs in his four overs. His victims included Abhishek Sharma (18), Travis Head (8), Aniket Verma (18), and Simarjeet Singh (0). This performance not only dismantled SRH's batting lineup but also marked Siraj's second consecutive Player of the Match award, following his impressive display against his former team, Royal Challengers Bangalore. ​

Fans and cricket enthusiasts took to social media to laud Siraj's stellar form. Many highlighted his consistent ability to dismiss key batsmen, particularly Australian star Travis Head, who has become one of Siraj's frequent scalps. Discussions also centered around Siraj's resurgence after being omitted from the national squad for the recently concluded ICC Champions Trophy. Supporters expressed admiration for his determination and hard work in reclaiming top form.​

In the post-match presentation, Siraj shared his elation about performing in his hometown with his family present in the stands. He attributed his recent success to a strategic break that allowed him to enhance his fitness and mental approach, emphasizing the importance of staying present-focused. Siraj candidly discussed overcoming a recent slump, noting that being dropped from the national team was a significant setback. Nevertheless, he remained committed to continuous improvement, a mindset that is evidently yielding positive results.​

On the other hand, SRH's struggles persisted as they suffered their fourth consecutive loss in the tournament. The team managed to post a modest total of 152/8 in their 20 overs, with Nitish Kumar Reddy top-scoring at 31 runs. Wicketkeeper-batsman Heinrich Klaasen added 27, and captain Pat Cummins remained unbeaten with 22 runs. Despite these contributions, SRH's batting lineup failed to build substantial partnerships, leading to a below-par score. ​

GT's comprehensive victory propelled them to second place in the IPL 2025 standings, marking their third consecutive win. Conversely, SRH found themselves at the bottom of the table, highlighting the challenges they face in the ongoing season