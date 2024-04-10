Eid-ul-Fitr 2024: Sweeten the festive table with sheer khurma

Eid-ul-Fitr is coming up tomorrow and biryani is a big part of the festive celebrations. Another delicacy that is a must have is sheer khurma. It is a lovely indulgence to have milk and vermicelli-laden spoonfulls of the creamy sweet, made richer with ghee, nuts, dates and raisins. Though it's best enjoyed warm or hot, it tastes just as delicious cold. Sheer Khurma, the rich vermicelli and milk sweet, is a must-have at Eid(Shutterstock)

Amtul Faheem, Hyderabad-based home chef and blogger at @ammi.ke.khane shares a recipe of sheer khurma for you to try…



Sheer Khurma

Ingredients

Milk: 2 litres

Sugar: 250 g

Ghee: 100 g

Seviyan (vermicelli): 150g

Condensed milk: 1 cup

Cardamom powder: 1 tsp

Cashews: 25 g

Almonds: 25 g

Pistachios: 25 g

Dry dates: 25 g

Raisins: 25 g

Method

1. Soak the cashews, almonds, pistachios and dry dates in water for about 2 hours and cut them into fine slices.

2. Take two litres of milk, boil it for about 20-25 minutes and let it rest aside.

3. Now add 100 g of ghee into a utensil. Also add the cashew, almond and pistachio and fry this until it gets light golden brown. Take them out, then add the dry dates and raisins, fry them until they turn light golden brown and remove them.

4. In the same ghee, add the seviyan and fry it until it turns golden brown.

5. At this point, add the milk into it and let it come to a boil.

6. Now add sugar, cardamom powder and condensed milk and stir it continuously on a low flame for about five minutes. Your sheer khurma is ready!