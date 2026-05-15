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Exclusive! Here's the truth about Abhishek Bachchan's leaked photo from King

Viral images of Abhishek Bachchan from the sets of King have been deemed fake by an industry insider

Updated on: May 15, 2026 08:39 am IST
By Natasha Coutinho
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On Thursday, after behind-the-scenes videos and pictures of Shah Rukh Khan shooting with leading lady Deepika Padukone went viral, fresh leaks from the sets of King have now taken over social media – this time featuring Abhishek Bachchan.

Abhishek Bachchan

Now, a well placed industry source says "Abhishek Bachchan is currently travelling for ETPL and has been in Ireland for the same. The images of him from the sets of King that are circulating online are *completely fake.*

Several images of the actor supposedly from the film’s set have surfaced online, giving fans a glimpse of his new avatar and fuelling even more curiosity around his role in the much-awaited action entertainer.

The images were shared on several fan accounts on X, also known as Twitter. In one frame, Abhishek is seen standing atop a vehicle against a rugged mountainous backdrop.

 
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Home / HTCity / Exclusive! Here's the truth about Abhishek Bachchan's leaked photo from King
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