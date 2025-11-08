Interview | Sacred Games actor Jatin Sarna: ‘How do I prove myself if no one wants to take risks with their scripts?'

Actor Jatin Sarna is in a sweet spot in his career, after doing web series and films, he is also working in south cinema. However, something is bothering him. The actor, popularly still remembered as Bunty from Netflix's series Sacred Games, is not completely content with the offers coming his way. He says that while he is ready to take a leap of faith with scripts, filmmakers are still playing safe with his potential. Jatin Sarna was recently seen in Salman Khan's Sikandar.

“Every script coming my way has roles which I feel that I have done and delivered. It feels like a challenge that writers are not ready to experiment with me. I would be so relieved if directors throw the real task at me to doing something that surprises the audience, “says the actor, who will soon be seen in web series alongside Madhuri Dixit and has just wrapped its shoot.

Jatin adds, “How do I prove myself if no one wants to take a risk with their stories or believe that I can carry their film on my own? I think this is the biggest challenge for not just me but every actor who is hungry to prove themselves.”

The actor is also working towards expanding his reach as an actor and will soon be seen in Jailer 2 alongside Rajinikanth. Talking about his experience of working in Tamil cinema, he shares, “I am enjoying it to the most and to learn Tamil and speak dialogues is a bigger challenge. Just trying to understand and explore and I am enjoying this journey and I think there is a long way to go.”

Has he experienced any difference in Hindi and Tamil cinema?

“First is language, because when you are working in Hindi films, I can improvise, do a lot of things but with south films I just learning the language and dialogues, I can’t experiment much. the work culture is very different and that is something I am fitting into. It's great to be part of such experiment for my career. I am waiting south audience to accept me through this film. They have loved me so much through Sacred Games so hopefully they will love me big screens as well,” he says.