Experience the magic of fireflies in Maharashtra's Sahyadris this pre-monsoon season

Fireflies are actually nocturnal beetles that produce light through a natural chemical reaction in their lower abdomen through a phenomenon called bio luminescence. The glow is created when a compound called luciferin reacts with oxygen in the presence of an enzyme called luciferase inside specialised light organs in the insect’s body. Scientists say fireflies mainly flash to communicate, especially during mating season.

With the monsoon still a few weeks away and Maharashtra sweltering in the pre-rain summer heat, the forests of the Sahyadris are beginning to glow with one of the season’s most magical sights. For about three to four weeks every year, from mid-may to mid-June, thousands of fireflies light up the forests of Bhandardara, Rajmachi and other parts of the Western Ghats in synchronised patterns, drawing campers and trekkers into the hills. From the best time to visit to where you can spot them, here’s all you need to know about Maharashtra’s magical firefly trails.

Most organisers typically include a tent stay or homestay, meals and basic camping activities. Trek India co-founder Yash shares, “We also give information about the fireflies in our camps, about how they emit light, why the season lasts for such a short span, how they attract females and how their breeding cycle works.”

Firefly camping experiences in Maharashtra are designed as overnight trips, usually beginning on a Saturday evening and ending Sunday morning or afternoon. Packages currently range from roughly ₹900 to ₹2,500 per person depending on whether transport from Mumbai or Pune is included, the campsite setup and trekking difficulty.

In places like Maharashtra’s Sahyadris, the pre-monsoon humidity and forest conditions create the ideal environment for large groups of fireflies to gather and blink in synchronised patterns. Once heavy rains begin, they are no longer visible. This year, most organisers have officially listed dates between May 16 and June 21 for firefly spotting. According to tour operator Mischief Treks, the insects remain active through the night, but sightings are usually at their peak between midnight and 1am. Organisers also say that excessive rain or an early monsoon arrival can affect visibility and slightly shift the season timeline.

Mumbai-based researcher Ravi Kumar, who attended a firefly camp in Bhandardara last year, says, “I went with friends after the monsoon had already started, so we spotted only a handful of fireflies. Still, the trek and camping experience made the trip worthwhile. I’m planning to return this season before the rains begin.”

Government officer Sanjay Aruk, who joined a camp earlier, recalls it as a memorable getaway. “It felt very different from the usual trips, slightly adventurous and close to nature. We stayed overnight at the campsite. It’s definitely something people in Maharashtra should experience at least once, especially since these locations are just a short drive away,” he shares.

The growing concern around firefly tourism With firefly tourism becoming increasingly popular, organisers say crowds have grown sharply in recent years. Yash says they see around 100-200 people overall during the camping season, while Sameer, head of operations at Bhatakna Tours & Travels, says popular campsites such as Bhandardara attract around 50 participants per batch. Vinay, founder of Adventure Geek, says their private campsites typically host 30-50 people.

But the growing footfall is also raising concerns about the insects’ fragile ecosystem. Digvijay Rathore, senior trek leader at Mischief Treks, says fireflies are “extremely sensitive to external factors” during their short pre-monsoon mating period. “Smoke from activities such as barbecue or bonfire actually suffocates and kills them. Noise from loud music is also harmful,” he says, adding, “We need to be sensitive about this and not hamper their environment.”

Popular firefly spotting locations in Maharashtra Bhandardara

186 km from Mumbai

180 km from Pune

Kothaligad 95 km from Mumbai

129 km from Pune

Dehene 128 km from Mumbai

172 km from Pune

Igatpuri 150 km from Mumbai

245 km from Pune

Rajmachi 100 km from Mumbai

83 km from Pune

Here are some organisers hosting firefly camps in Maharashtra: Mischief Treks

Contact: 7719800777

Adventure Geek

Contact: 9004675388

Bhatakna Tours and Travels

Contact: 8433663398

Trek India

Contact: 9987562370, 9989952017