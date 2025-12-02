Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia on new-age cinema trend: ‘Unnecessary gore, demon-like looks, hyper-musculine anti-heroes’

Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia has major problems with the violence, bloodshed, hyper-musculinity and rough anti-hero looks of actors in most action-packed films today. Calling out heroes wearing demon-like looks in superhit films, he is surprised that they are doing well at the box office. Tigmanshu Dhulia at Koshala Literature Festival held in Lucknow

“The problem with today’s films, which are being made in abundance and are being loved by the audience, is with the angry characters! These KGFs, Kantaras and all show too much violence and bloodshed. This maar-kaat started with Baahubali (2015) and is just growing,” says Tigmanshu. He adds, “Bematlab ki maar-kaat rahe hain, khoon baha rahe hain! And, in a series, such films are coming and are being liked by the audience.”

Trying to decode their appeal, he says, “Probably, there is an anger in society and people are not able to vent it out, so they are maybe connecting with these films and liking them. I don’t understand the DNA of such films, but personally, I don’t like it at all.”

The filmmaker adds, “Anti-heroes are fine, but heroes ab rakshas ki tarah lagtey hain and youngsters like it and follow the trend. With such long hair and beards, they just look like rakshas we have seen in Ramayana and Mahabharata. Pata nahi kya ho raha hai!”

He was in conversation with Devanshi Seth during the 'The Tigmanshu Effect' session held during the Koshala Literature Festival held in Lucknow.