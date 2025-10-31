Emraan Hashmi didn’t hate Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, says Sandeep Reddy Vanga made an ‘uncorrupted’ film

It’s been over a year since its release, yet the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal continues to spark conversations. Now, actor Emraan Hashmi has shared his take on the film, which many had labelled as problematic. Emraan said he actually liked Animal and praised director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for creating what he called an “uncorrupted film.” Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal released in December 2023.

Emraan praises Animal

In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, Emraan revealed that he liked Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, which had actor Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, and Bobby Deol as an antagonist.

Talking about the film, Emraan said, “See Animal, I mean, people might have a divided house there with people either loving the film or hating the film. But I love the film… You can see his conviction there. He's a director who kind of just went there with all his heart, and he has made the film that he wants to make. It is uncorrupted.”

Emraan praised Vanga for the way he directed scenes in Animal, saying, “I saw the first scene in that film… No one takes shots that way. He has not even cut over shoulder for that first scene that went on… There’s the confidence of the director because the scene holds and it's a long scene…. It is audaciously different what the directors has done with that.”

About Animal

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal is still a topic of discussion among fans and many in the industry, even months after its release in December 2023. The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer went on to become a blockbuster, even after it was slammed for promoting male toxicity.

The film revolves around a troubled father-son relationship. It has Ranbir Kapoor in the role of Rannvijay Singh, who goes on to take revenge after there's an assassination attempt on his father. The film also stars Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. A sequel to the film, Animal Park, is also in the works.

What’s next for Emraan Hashmi

Emraan will next be seen in the film Haq as a lawyer. The legal drama is influenced by the Shah Bano Case, emphasising women's rights and dignity. Directed by Suparn S Varma, the film stars Yami Gautam as Emraan’s wife, a character inspired by Shah Bano. The film also features Vartika Singh, Danish Husain, Sheeba Chadha, and Aseem Hattangady in prominent roles. Produced by Vineet Jain, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta, and Harman Baweja, Haq will release in theatres on 7 November.