For actor Shiny Dixit it's television to web, and soon to the big screen

Actor Shiny Dixit describes her journey in the world of OTT as immensely rewarding. Having worked on over six projects in recent years, she expresses a sense of fulfilment as an artiste. Actor Shiny Dixit

“After doing over six projects in the last few years on OTT, I can surely say that I feel much fulfilled as an artiste, today. The kind of characters written in web-space gives you a lot of scope to perform. When I joined the industry, I always focused on taking up content that can lead me forward in my craft, now it’s happening for me, and I feel happy to see the growth it has brought along. Playing a certain character for years, devoting all my time to just one role is not what makes me content, so this is the best road to opt for,” says the Call Centre (2020) and Sultan (2022) actor.

Dixit explored television followed by OTT and says she feels much more confident and ready to venture on silver screen. “Working in this industry without a god father for good nine years, I have realised one must learn to accept the fact that there will be days when you will have just no work at all or vice versa. So, as an actor you need to come to terms with it or else it will be very difficult. I learnt the lesson and made my transition from TV to web in a planned manner. Today I am in talks for a film and that will again be a step forward in my career. I had done a film Hate Story 3 (2015) before but I don’t consider it my real debut as it was just a few scenes in it, so I await and hope this new project will turn out the way I want it to be.”

For the Johri actor, social media is a very competitive zone and she thinks it’s better to limit it. “There is a very thin line between being an actor or influencer and I am not ready to cross that. I had an offer for a social media project and was at it for three months but realised it was not my cup of tea. Maybe it’s good money, helps one to make connections but I just couldn’t be part of it-- for now I am happy with my acting projects. The social media platform is not for me as it’s a way to fast for me and too many people creating same stuff. I think both professions are in diverse space, and one cannot mix the two easily,” concludes Dixit.