From outfits to treats: Make Diwali special and safe for your pets

The festival of Diwali is all about celebrating with full gusto. However, for pets and pet parents, it can be a very stressful time especially due to loud noise. For actor Nimrat Kaur, protecting her fur babies during this time is very important. “Not so fun fact: Dogs and cats can hear 3 and 4 times louder than us humans respectively (sic),” wrote Kaur as she posted a pic with her cats, Kitkat and Karamchand on Instagram. Regardless, it is always best to prepare in advance. Ahead of the festival, an expert shares tips on managing your furry friends’ anxiety during this time. Source: (Instagram)

SIGNS OF STRESS

It’s essential to monitor your pet for signs of stress. According to the Delhi-based veterinarian Dr Vivek Arora, these signs include panting, pacing, hiding, whining, trembling or even attempts to escape. Physical symptoms like an increased heart rate or accidents outside the litter box can also indicate distress. “Addressing these signs early ensures your pet remains comfortable and safe,” he shares.

CREATING A SAFETY BUBBLE

Dr Arora emphasises that it is unsafe to take pets outdoors during Diwali due to the increased risk of injuries, stress from loud noises and the chaos of crowds. He highlights that “the risk of losing your pet in the commotion is high,” and keeping them indoors is a much safer choice.

Accordingly, creating a safe and comfortable space at home is essential. Dr Arora suggests preparing a quiet room, away from the noise with dim lighting, comfortable bedding and soothing music. “Minimise outside views to reduce exposure to the visual effects of fireworks, and try to keep the routine and surroundings as familiar as possible,” he says.

“Positive reinforcement, calming music and pheromone plug-in devices can also help keep your pet relaxed,” he adds.

For noise-sensitive pets, creating a quiet environment is key. Dr Arora suggests moving them to a cosy room with calming tunes in the background. Pet parents can also use toys or treats as distractions. If needed, a veterinarian may also recommend medication to help your pet cope with the stress of loud fireworks.



Dr Arora recommends using calming treats or supplements, which include natural ingredients like melatonin, chamomile and valerian root. “Hemp oil is also a popular option. However, always consult your vet before introducing any new supplements,” he advises.



All about purr-fect Diwali outfits for pets



“The important thing is to ensure the utmost comfort with style, keeping in mind the various breeds and sizes,” Bhanushali and Jain explain, adding, “Customisation is key for a comfortable fit. Using human-grade, breathable fabrics with 100% cotton lining ensures that pets can move freely without any irritation.”

Gone are the days when pet fashion meant just basic collars. Today, it’s all about making a statement with outfits that reflect the joy and vibrancy of the season. Paras Bhanushali and Megha Jain, founders of The Papaw Cartel, highlight, “Pets are now taking on special roles during weddings and festivals. This has led to a surge in popularity for outfits like brocade koti kurtas, mirror sherwanis, crossbody cholis and Dil Rooba ghagra cholis.”

A COMFORTABLE FIT

The focus on comfort is also important. The Papaw Cartel emphasises that their designs are curated with pets’ movement in mind. “The important thing is to ensure the utmost comfort with style, keeping in mind the various breeds and sizes,” Bhanushali and Jain explain, adding, “Customisation is key for a comfortable fit. Using human-grade, breathable fabrics with 100% cotton lining ensures that pets can move freely without any irritation.”

SHERU KI SHERWANI

One of the hottest trends this Diwali is the classic Indian sherwani for dogs. These outfits often feature intricate embroidery and luxurious fabrics, making them perfect for special occasions.

“In addition to sherwanis, pet owners are opting for kurtas, lehengas and even dhotis for their furry companions. These outfits often come adorned with festive motifs, paisley patterns, and gold accents, mirroring the aesthetic of human festive wear,” says Jain.

For pet parents looking to adorn their furry companions in festive wear, brands like PetsAway.in, The Papaw Cartel, and FurrVanity.com are some of the many options.

Nayani Tandon, owner of Puppychino bakery, shares, “There’s a huge demand for festive treats that let pets be part of the celebration. Pet parents want to give their dogs something that reflects the festival but is also completely safe.”





A festive feast for your furry friend



While traditional sweets and snacks are delightful for us during the festive season, they may not be safe for our pets. Instead, opt for treats specifically designed to keep them healthy and happy during the celebrations.

HOMEMADE GOODIES

“For dogs, homemade peanut butter and pumpkin biscuits are a fantastic option. Both ingredients are not only safe but also highly nutritious, providing a perfect balance of taste and health. You could also try sweet potato chews, which are easy to make and full of vitamins. Just bake thin slices of sweet potato until they become chewy and irresistible,” says veterinarian Dr Shreejan Singh.

“Cats, on the other hand, love fish-flavoured goodies. You can make tuna or salmon treats by baking small pieces of fish with a dash of catnip for extra delight. These are high in protein and sure to make your feline purr with joy,” adds Dr Singh.



GOURMET TREATS

With pet wellness becoming a bigger focus, there’s a growing demand for gourmet, dog-safe treats that mirror the fun humans have. Nayani Tandon, owner of Puppychino bakery, shares, “There’s a huge demand for festive treats that let pets be part of the celebration. Pet parents want to give their dogs something that reflects the festival but is also completely safe.”

One major trend this year is mithai-inspired pet treats. “We’ve seen a huge interest in laddoo and peda boxes made from ingredients like pumpkin, coconut and blueberry,” Tandon shares. These pet-safe alternatives allow dogs to join in the Diwali fun without the risks posed by sugar or artificial additives.