From Rishabh Pant's LSG captaincy to MS Dhoni retirement: What to expect from IPL 2025?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing seasons in recent memory. With high-profile captaincy changes, record-breaking auction buys, and the return of legends, this edition promises plenty of drama on and off the field. Rishabh Pant's move to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for a staggering ₹27 crores has already set tongues wagging, while Axar Patel's appointment as Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper signals a fresh start for the franchise. Hardik Pandya, who endured a tough season last year with Mumbai Indians (MI), will be hoping for redemption after his recent international triumphs. Meanwhile, MS Dhoni's future remains a mystery as he gears up for yet another season with Chennai Super Kings (CSK). And then there's Virat Kohli, still chasing that elusive IPL trophy with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). With these storylines and more, IPL 2025 is all set to deliver high-octane cricketing action.

Captain Pant: LSG’s Rs. 27 crore gamble

After leading Delhi Capitals for several seasons, Rishabh Pant is set to embark on a new chapter as the captain of Lucknow Super Giants. Bought for a record ₹27 crores, Pant’s move is a statement of intent from LSG, who are looking to bounce back from a disappointing campaign last year. The franchise owner, Sanjiv Goenka, has been known to be a tough taskmaster, especially after the controversy surrounding KL Rahul’s captaincy and LSG’s lackluster performance in 2024.

With Pant’s aggressive batting and fearless leadership, LSG will be hoping for a turnaround. However, adjusting to a new team and environment comes with its own set of challenges. Pant will need to establish his authority, build camaraderie with his teammates, and prove that he can lead from the front. His journey with LSG will undoubtedly be one of the biggest talking points of IPL 2025.

Will Delhi Capitals' new captain prove hanikarak to other teams?

Delhi Capitals have chosen a new leader in Axar Patel after KL Rahul reportedly turned down the role, wanting to focus solely on his batting. Axar, a key figure in India’s T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy-winning squads, has been an integral part of DC for years. His promotion to captaincy marks a new challenge in his career, one that will test his strategic thinking and leadership skills.

As a player, Axar has been known for his consistency, both with the ball and the bat, making him a valuable all-rounder. However, captaincy in the IPL comes with intense pressure, and it remains to be seen how he handles the expectations of leading a team aiming for its first-ever title. With a blend of experienced internationals and young domestic talent at his disposal, Axar has a golden opportunity to carve his legacy as a leader in IPL 2025.

Hardik Pandya: Booed yesterday, cheered tomorrow?

Hardik Pandya’s return to Mumbai Indians last season was anything but smooth. Taking over from Rohit Sharma, who led MI to five IPL titles, Pandya faced relentless booing and criticism from MI’s loyal fan base. The backlash was so severe that it became a major talking point throughout the season. However, Pandya’s fortunes have changed dramatically on the international stage—he played a crucial role in India’s T20 World Cup victory and followed it up with another stellar performance in the Champions Trophy.

With two ICC trophies under his belt, Pandya now enters IPL 2025 with renewed confidence. The question remains: will MI fans finally embrace him as their captain? His leadership skills are undeniable—after all, he led Gujarat Titans to their maiden IPL title in their debut season. If he can replicate that success with MI, he might finally win over the Wankhede faithful.

MS Dhoni: Will this be the real last dance?

At 42, MS Dhoni continues to defy age and expectations, keeping fans guessing about his retirement. Ever since stepping away from international cricket, speculation about his IPL future has become an annual tradition. Despite the rumors, Dhoni has shown no signs of slowing down, leading Chennai Super Kings with the same calm demeanor that has made him a legend. He has often credited CSK’s passionate fan base for motivating him to continue playing.

But will IPL 2025 finally be his swan song? While CSK remains one of the strongest teams in the tournament, Dhoni’s fitness and ability to play a full season will be closely watched. If this is indeed his last hurrah, expect an emotional farewell filled with tributes and nostalgia. However, knowing Dhoni, he might just surprise everyone once again and return for yet another season in 2026.

Lucky 18? Could this be Kohli’s year at last?

No player in IPL history has been more synonymous with a single franchise than Virat Kohli with Royal Challengers Bangalore. Despite his unmatched consistency and passion, an IPL trophy has remained elusive, making RCB’s struggles a running joke on the internet. This year, however, RCB is taking a different approach, moving away from their traditional strategy of banking on big names.

With Rajat Patidar as the new captain, the team is looking for a fresh start. But could this finally be Kohli’s year? There’s a poetic element to it—his iconic jersey number 18 and the fact that this is IPL’s 18th edition. Could the stars finally align for the former RCB skipper to lift the trophy that has evaded him for so long? If Kohli manages to achieve this long-awaited feat, it will be one of the most unforgettable moments in IPL history.