Fusion of athleticism and artistry: Sofia Raffaeli’s viral gymnastics photo

When sports met art! Italian gymnast Sofia Raffaeli(AFP)

This picture of Italian gymnast Sofia Raffaeli has been doing rounds online lately. Some even thought the image could have been photoshopped.

In the stunning picture from an upward, front-facing perspective, Raffaeli's face is covered partially by a pink ball, which colorfully matches her matching pink dress.

One viewer commented, "It looks like it's edited, but it's not. Great shot!" while another remarked, "What a unique pose!" The picture represents the amalgamation of athletic grace and artistic expression, freezing Raffaeli's class act with the graceful beauty of rhythmic gymnastics.