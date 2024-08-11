 Fusion of athleticism and artistry: Sofia Raffaeli’s viral gymnastics photo - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Aug 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Fusion of athleticism and artistry: Sofia Raffaeli’s viral gymnastics photo

BySanchita Kalra
Aug 11, 2024 01:17 PM IST

Italian gymnast Sofia Raffaeli has been doing rounds online lately

When sports met art!

Italian gymnast Sofia Raffaeli(AFP)
Italian gymnast Sofia Raffaeli(AFP)

This picture of Italian gymnast Sofia Raffaeli has been doing rounds online lately. Some even thought the image could have been photoshopped.

In the stunning picture from an upward, front-facing perspective, Raffaeli's face is covered partially by a pink ball, which colorfully matches her matching pink dress.

Sofia Raffaeli
Sofia Raffaeli

One viewer commented, "It looks like it's edited, but it's not. Great shot!" while another remarked, "What a unique pose!" The picture represents the amalgamation of athletic grace and artistic expression, freezing Raffaeli's class act with the graceful beauty of rhythmic gymnastics.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / Fusion of athleticism and artistry: Sofia Raffaeli’s viral gymnastics photo
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On