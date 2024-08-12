Group art exhibition in Lucknow: A riot of colours at Rang-Drishti

The ongoing art exhibition Rang-Drishti, in which 36 artists from different parts of the country are participating, is witnessing a good turnout of art lovers. Visitors and artists at the Raj-Drishti art exhibition underway at Lalit Kala Academy

The artists are from Lucknow, Delhi, Mumbai, Bhopal, Jhansi, Chennai, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and many other cities.

Held at Lalit Kala Academy, Aliganj, the exhibition also saw the presence of senior artist and former principal Art’s College, Prof Jai Krishna Agarwal, academy regional director Devendra Tripathi, Anurag Didwania, Mohd Shakil and Naresh Chandra Agarwal.

The participating artists include Neeta Lamba, Kamini Baghel, Anjali Prabhakar, Ved Prakash Bhardwaj, Abhilasha Nigam, Anjali Pandey, Pushpa Aggarwal, Indira Aggarwal, Krishnakumar Dubey, Mamta Prakash Srivastava, Mohd Ishaq, Ram Awasthi, Payal Verma, Preeti Srivastava, Sushma Kumar, Krishna Dubey, Anju Daga, Ditirekha Gogoi, Mini Suboth, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, Radha Kannan, Ekta Patel, Pramila Singh, Pooja Srivastava, Jain Kidwai, Priyanka Ambastha, Suman Srivastava, Sharmita Dene, Shubhra Gupta, Prof. Pibali, Sudshana Majumdar, Anjali Pandya, Anuja Kotibhaskar, Priya Luthra, Naaz Parveen, Asmi Jain, Dr. Angad Verma and Pooja Bhardwaj.

Organiser and director of Manikarnika Art Gallery Kamini Baghel says, “Such exhibitions are an excellent platform to appreciate diverse form of Indian art and their complexities. The event encourages dialogue and connection between artists and art lovers. These artworks reflect beautiful combination of both traditional and modern art styles.”

The artworks included are a collection of paintings, crafts and other genres, which express Indian aesthetics and sentiments.

The exhibition is open till August 13.