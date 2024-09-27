Gurbax: We waited for a day to be on Billboard and HanuManKind did it

Kunaal Gurbaxani aka Gurbax has become a name to reckon with in the Indian pop and hip-hop space. Known for his fresh and eclectic sound in the Indian bass music scene, Gurbax, who is currently performing across cities in India, has been actively gigging internationally too. Seeing the kind of accolades coming the way of Indian indie artistes lately, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi praising rapper HanuMankind at an event in New York and the rapper’s hit Big Dawgs ranking No. 23 on the Billboard Hot 100 recently, Gurbax’s heart is full. “Finally, we have arrived. We waited for a day to be on Billboard and HanuManKind did it. He has surely set the game on for others to follow. Getting recognition on the world stage is something different,” says Gurbax. Gurbax performing at one of his shows

“When my shows are a hit it means much more than being a complete sold-out, it means your music is being liked and reaching the right audience. Whenever I create a piece, I feel it’s rebirth of my music even for the two of my latest extended plays, including Bagaal and Piya I was ecstatic. I knew that the emotion will be conveyed to my listeners with the same vibes.”

He calls it the best phase for independent artistes, especially rappers in India, as there is “no competition, but only love and support”. He adds, “The rap culture has changed for good in our country. Today, we understand deep underground hip-hop and rap. Thankfully, Bollywood, too, has woken up to this. People not only understand electronic music, but are also in sync.”