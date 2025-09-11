Hansika Motwani to be tried for cruelty against Nancy James in court

Actor Hansika Motwani is facing fresh legal woes after the Bombay High Court dismissed her petition to quash an FIR filed by her estranged

sister-in-law, actor Muskan Nancy James. The FIR accuses Hansika and her mother Jyoti (also known as Mona) of cruelty and other criminal charges. We obtained a copy of the court’s order that has dismissed Hansika’s petition. Hansika Motwani's petition to quash the FIR against her has been dismissed by the Bombay High Court clearing the way to be tried for cruelty against her sister-in-law Nancy James

A source tells us, “Nancy and Prashant Motwani, Hansika’s brother, had a lavish wedding ceremony in March 2021. However, their marriage was strained from the start. A year later, the two started living separately.” Last December, Nancy had filed an FIR against Hansika and her mother under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including 498A (dowry-related cruelty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 352 (criminal intimidation and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace).

In her complaint, Nancy alleged domestic violence that she claims caused Bell’s palsy, and detailed demands for expensive gifts and money from her in-laws. Nancy has also complained that undue interference from Hansika and Jyoti during her marriage to Prashant led to marital discord. Nancy also said that she was pressured into selling her flat by the Motwanis.

In February, Hansika and Jyoti had secured anticipatory bail from the Mumbai Sessions Court. In April, they approached the Bombay High Court to quash the FIR. In her petition, Haniska had said tha tshe was shocked to find her name in the FIR.

On Tuesday, the court dismissed their plea, clearing the way for the trial against Hansika to proceed.

Meanwhile, there are reports of trouble in Haniska's marriage with Sohael Khaturiya. Reportedly, the two have been living separately just two years after marriage. Their relationship had made headlines because before Hansika entered the picture, Sohael was married to Rinky Bajaj. It was being reported that Rinky and Hansika were best friends.

However, both Hansika and Sohael clarified that they had known each other for a very long time since Sohael was her borther's friend.