Heard of the Rice-zempic trend? Learn more before joining in!

Have you heard of Rice-zempic yet? It’s the latest wellness trend making rounds on social media. This water-based drink, made from uncooked soaked rice and lime, claims to help reduce weight like Ozempic. Influencers on TikTok and other social media platforms are trying it to prove results (up to 27 kg), but is this a trustworthy formula for weight loss or just another wellness fad? We spoke to experts to explore its advantages and disadvantages. Ricezempic, the new wellness trend has sparked curiosity among fitness enthusiasts, but is the trend reliable?

What is it?

Rice-zempic is a new trend inspired by the viral injectable weight-loss drug Ozempic, which gained popularity among A-list celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey and Elon Musk. Since this particular trend uses rice as a source of weight loss, hence the name!

The Recipe

1. Soak half a cup of white rice (unrinsed) in one cup of warm or hot water up to overnight

2. Drain the rice mixture into a fresh glass using a strainer

3. Keep the rice water, add half lime or lemon, stir and drink

The Scientific Backing

According to Dr. Debjani Banerjee, Incharge Dietetics at PSRI Hospital, there is no scientific evidence that drinking rice water or Rice-zempic is effective for weight loss. While the drink may provide a small amount of resistant starch residue from the rice and some hydration from the water, these benefits are minimal and do not constitute a weight-loss solution. Research indicates that half a cup of uncooked white rice, as used in the Rice-zempic recipe, contains around 0.6 grams of resistant starch. For optimal health benefits, a daily intake of 15 to 20 grams of resistant starch is recommended.

Does it Help in Any Way?

Resistant starch has been shown to help regulate blood sugar and improve gut health. It can also reduce the risk of obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and other chronic diseases. However, resistant starch is found in many foods, not just rice. Other sources include beans, lentils, whole grains such as oats and barley, and particularly brown rice, as well as bananas. Therefore, relying on Rice-zempic for weight loss is not advisable.

“While rice water may offer some nutritional benefits, such as providing energy from its starch content, there is no evidence to suggest it has significant properties that impact weight loss, especially not in the same way anti-diabetic medications like Ozempic do,” says Ginni Kalra, Head of Dietetics at Aakash Healthcare.

It Does Make You Feel Full, but It's Short-Lived

It simply means that drink might make you feel full, but not in the same way Ozempic does. The starch expands in your stomach and can create a feeling of fullness—but it’s very short-lived.

However, that doesn’t mean it’s a healthy option or that it has any meaningful impact on weight loss compared to Ozempic. “The weight loss will be temporary because you’re not making permanent, healthy, long-term changes, and you’re not meeting your nutritional requirements. This can lead to many nutritional deficiencies and affect the proper functioning of your body. I would never recommend following this trend. Instead, focus on a balanced diet that includes adequate protein, fiber, and other macronutrients combined with a low-calorie diet,” says Kalra.