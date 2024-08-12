Hidden camera found in washroom at Third Wave Coffee in Bengaluru; citizens rue

In a shocking incident recently, a hidden camera was allegedly discovered in the ladies washroom at the popular coffee chain, Third Wave Coffee, on BEL Road, Bengaluru. A smartphone was hidden in a dustbin of one of the washroom stalls, recording for approximately two hours at the point of discovery. The incident came about when an eye witness took to social media to share her concerns after her friend found the hidden phone. Third Wave Coffee on BEL Road terminated the staffer after an online post, police arrested the accused on Saturday night

Describing the discovery of the hidden camera, the eye witness shared online, “A woman found a phone in the washroom, hidden in the dustbin, with video recording on for about 2 hours, facing the toilet seat. It was on flight mode so that it makes no sound, and was carefully hidden in the dustbin bag which had a hole made in it so that only the camera is exposed.” She further added, “It was quickly found that the phone belongs to one of the men working there. The police was called and they arrived soon enough, and action is being taken. This was so horrific to witness. I will be vigilant at any washroom I use from now on, no matter how well-known the chain of cafe or restaurant is. And I request all of you to do the same. This is absolutely disgusting.”

Following the post, Third Wave Coffee took an action against the employee and terminated him. The police arrested the 23-year-old staffer on Saturday night. The establishment also shared that legal action has been initiated against him for the same. The incident sparked rage among the citizens of Bengaluru, who now feel that they have to be extra cautious. “This is very disturbing to hear and the accused should face more of a punishment than just being terminated. There’s no guarantee that he won’t do it again, considering the intricacies he followed to place the camera. Establishments must definitely be cautious when hiring staff and unfortunately, although it’s 2024, women must still remain vigilant of such situations,” says Shalaka Sen, a marketing professional in the city.

Deepa Hegde, an architect, says, “It’s an extremely unfortunate but not a very surprising incident that a woman has had to face in a public setting. The most infuriating part of it all is how you’ll never come across a single woman who hasn’t faced any form of violation in her life.”

Mahima S, a content writer in the city, shares, “The cafe culture in Bengaluru is very vibrant and people seek out such spots to be able to relax and unwind, or to catch up with a friend. If women can’t feel safe in a space that we visit to let go of our stresses with a cup of coffee, then where can one even go? The incident is disgusting and we can’t even know for sure how many women have fallen victim to it. There should be a larger punishment than just his termination.”