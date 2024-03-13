How to add pops of colour to your home

If home is where the heart is, how about letting your home give you a playful, warm embrace? In a design trend that is easy to incorporate, people are adding pops of colour into their surroundings to result in a surprise, stand-out element. The antidote to laidback, this can be anything from having a bright chair around to cushions in neon hues or even a single vibrant bookshelf against a wall. Give your home a cool, colour-pop touch with a few easy tips (Shutterstock)

How playful meets a powerful trend

Here are a few dons and don'ts when you want to channel the idea in your living space…

Use the trend sparingly for best effect(Shutterstock)



Saying it with furniture

Get the furniture aesthetics right by using eye-catching pieces from yellow or green chairs or a pouf in tangerine.

Upholstery and curtains

A neat way to employ this technique is via your sofa and table covers and the curtains. Sheer curtains in yellow or pink can look tasteful in a hall that's done up in white or grey. Also, having a throw or cushions can keep the idea in place without going OTT.

Don't go overboard

Try and stick to the rule: simple main pieces and touches of pop colour to accentuate them. Just allowing a shade or two to complement the space has a best impact instead of looking like you reached into your whole colour box for inspiration.

Remember to mix right

You definitely can mix pop colours around for vibrancy, but use the right combinations. Green and purple is a no-no, while yellow and purple go well and peach and blue and classy.