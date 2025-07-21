Search
Monday, Jul 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 21 July 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 21, 2025 12:20 pm IST

Monday, July 21 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#ArtAttack

What: Awakening the Inner Light

Catch It Live on Monday, 21 July 2025.(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)
Catch It Live on Monday, 21 July 2025.(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)

Where: Main Art Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: July 18 to 21

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Bollywood Night ft Harish

Where: The Terrace, Plot 1, Sector 5, Vaishali, Ghaziabad

When: July 21

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Vaishali (Blue Line)

#DelhiTalkies

What: Alien World – Immersive Sci-Fi Experience

Where: Airia Mall, Sector 68, Gurugram

When: July 21 to 31

Timing: 4pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Gupta Ji Testing New Jokes ft Appurv Gupta

Where: Nojoto Creator Hub, PVR Anupam Complex, Saket

When: July 21

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

News / HTCity / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 21 July 2025
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On