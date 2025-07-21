HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 21 July 2025
Published on: Jul 21, 2025 12:20 pm IST
Monday, July 21 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#ArtAttack
What: Awakening the Inner Light
Where: Main Art Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: July 18 to 21
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Bollywood Night ft Harish
Where: The Terrace, Plot 1, Sector 5, Vaishali, Ghaziabad
When: July 21
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Vaishali (Blue Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Alien World – Immersive Sci-Fi Experience
Where: Airia Mall, Sector 68, Gurugram
When: July 21 to 31
Timing: 4pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Gupta Ji Testing New Jokes ft Appurv Gupta
Where: Nojoto Creator Hub, PVR Anupam Complex, Saket
When: July 21
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
