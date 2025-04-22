HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 22 April 2025
Tuesday, April 22 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#TuneIn
What: Chamber Concert of Opera Music – Karina Khovalyg (Soprano), Mikhail Loginov (Baritone) & Stanislav Chermukhin (Piano)
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: April 22
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#StepUp
What: RAKHTABHA – The Red Aura ft Aishwarya Verma (Kathak)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: April 22
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Not Just a Doodle – A solo retrospective of Tilak Samarawickrema
Where: Gallery Ragini, F 208, Ground Floor, Lado Sarai
When: April 9 to May 31
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Lie Hard – A Comedy Game Show ft Gaurav Kapoor
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: April 22
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)
