HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 22 April 2025

#TuneIn What: Chamber Concert of Opera Music – Karina Khovalyg (Soprano), Mikhail Loginov (Baritone) & Stanislav Chermukhin (Piano) Catch It Live on Tuesday, 22 April 2025.

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: April 22

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#StepUp

What: RAKHTABHA – The Red Aura ft Aishwarya Verma (Kathak)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: April 22

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Not Just a Doodle – A solo retrospective of Tilak Samarawickrema

Where: Gallery Ragini, F 208, Ground Floor, Lado Sarai

When: April 9 to May 31

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Lie Hard – A Comedy Game Show ft Gaurav Kapoor

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: April 22

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)

