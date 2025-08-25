Search
Mon, Aug 25, 2025
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 26 August 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 25, 2025 08:00 pm IST

Tuesday, August 26 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#TuneIn

What: Amar Jyoti | Recital by Pandit Hari Prasad Chaurasia (flute), Ustad Rashid Mustafa Thirakwa (tabla), Brahmaand (The Universe) – Rohan Prasanna (sarod), Pranshu Chatur Lal (percussions), Shounok Banerjee (ghatam) & Zaki Ahmad (vocal)

Catch It Live on Tuesday, 26 August 2025.(Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: August 26

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#Staged

What: SHE – The Shaktirupeno

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 26

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: The Parliament Is Now In Session

Where: Method, D-59, Defence Colony

When: August 17 to September 21

Timing: Noon to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Whispers to the Divine ft Hiroki Okano

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: August 26

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: The Comedy Express

Where: Highlane Comedy Club, J-20, Sector-18, Noida

When: August 26

Timing: 7pm & 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line)

#FleaSpree

What: National Silk Expo

Where: Constitution Club of India, Vithal Bhai Patel House, Rafi Marg, Sansad Marg

When: August 23 to 31

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Violet Line)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

