HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 26 August 2025
Tuesday, August 26 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#TuneIn
What: Amar Jyoti | Recital by Pandit Hari Prasad Chaurasia (flute), Ustad Rashid Mustafa Thirakwa (tabla), Brahmaand (The Universe) – Rohan Prasanna (sarod), Pranshu Chatur Lal (percussions), Shounok Banerjee (ghatam) & Zaki Ahmad (vocal)
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: August 26
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#Staged
What: SHE – The Shaktirupeno
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 26
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: The Parliament Is Now In Session
Where: Method, D-59, Defence Colony
When: August 17 to September 21
Timing: Noon to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Whispers to the Divine ft Hiroki Okano
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: August 26
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: The Comedy Express
Where: Highlane Comedy Club, J-20, Sector-18, Noida
When: August 26
Timing: 7pm & 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line)
#FleaSpree
What: National Silk Expo
Where: Constitution Club of India, Vithal Bhai Patel House, Rafi Marg, Sansad Marg
When: August 23 to 31
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Violet Line)