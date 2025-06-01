Adopt a Pet: Delhi-NCR residents, bring home a loving companion from this bunch of furry buddies

Angel is is calm, quiet, and incredibly loving.

Angel, one-and-a-half years old, is a Spitz mix who has survived a heartbreak but is still ready to give a second chance to humans. This gentle soul was cruelly abandoned by her owners — who tied her to a pole and left her without any food or water – but she broke free. She even faced attacks by stray dogs and hid to stay safe. Currently in foster care, she is calm, quiet, and incredibly loving just like her name. She likes to eat soft foods, and is waiting to receive her vaccinations. To adopt, WhatsApp:+ 919717445561.

Tim is a looking for a stable, committed home.

Tim, two months old, was rescued just in time from being buried alive in a slum! Still this little one purrs, trusts and hopes that humans will shower love on him. He is looking for a stable, committed home with a netted balcony. Also, his new family must commit to taking him for timely vaccination and sterilisation, ensuring he grows up healthy and safe. To adopt, WhatsApp: +919560720817.

Rihanna is cheerful, social, and full of joy!

Rihanna is a 50-day-old indie with a heart full of hope! She has so far grown up without a mum and has often been rejected by bigger dogs. But, little Rihanna hasn’t let that dim her spirit. Cheerful, social, and full of joy, she will come to you wagging her tail to make new friends, and smile with her eyes to enchant yo at any time of the day or night. She isn’t a fussy eater and has even received her first vaccine as well as deworming. To adopt, WhatsApp: +919953605759

Milli is energetic, and endlessly friendly.

Milli, a three months old indie, has a heart full of love. She was hit by a car and had been recovering whole of last month, but is now bouncing back with an incredible spirit! Sweet, energetic, and endlessly friendly, she loves milk and is searching for a home where she’ll be fed loads of it, along with a promise to keep her safe. Her vaccinations are pending. To adopt, WhatsApp: +918283834444.

Shivy is being mistreated where she is living at present and needs to be immediately adopted.

Shivy, eight months old, is an indie with a gentle soul and loving nature. Abandoned by her previous family, she is how living in Shakurpur but still being mistreated. Despite all odds, she remains friendly and affectionate and loves to eat soft foods such as milk and bread. She is full vaccinated, but will have to be taken for sterilisation. To adopt, WhatsApp: +919891435826.

Inform us if you know of a pet who needs a home, write in to htcity.pets@gmail.com

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction