Adopt a Pet: Delhi-NCR residents, bring home a loving companion from this bunch of furry buddies

Ronnie is a two-year-old Golden Retriever whose family is moving but can’t take him along. This champ knows how to make friends in a beat with humans and doggos alike. He is a healthy boy with vaccinations up to date. Sterilisation will be mandatory for the family that gives him a forever home. To adopt, WhatsApp: 9007140914.

Mozzie, a four-and-a-half-month-old Beagle has the cutest puppy eyes ever! Currently in a foster home, this shy boy takes a little time to know you. Once he does, he is a playful bundle of joy with fun zoomies and endless love to give. Not fussy with food, he is healthy, fully vaccinated, and loves playtime and long walks. To adopt, WhatsApp: 9899905773.

Milky is a two-month-old Lab-Indie mix. This furball had a rough start - he was taken away from his mother and the rest of his litter at just 30 days, and then abandoned in a park. Hungry and scared, some good Samaritans rescued him and he is currently at a paid day-care in Gurugram. An albino pup with striking pink and blue eyes, he is a healthy, social, and super cuddly boy. His vaccinations are ongoing. To adopt, WhatsApp: 8826290465.

Snowy and Guru are Persian kitties.