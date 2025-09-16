Edit Profile
    Adopt a Pet: Delhi-NCR residents, bring home a loving companion from this bunch of furry buddies

    This week, three doggos and two kittens are on the lookout for pawsome parents to take them to their fur-ever homes. Adopt, don’t shop for pets!

    Published on: Sep 16, 2025 11:06 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Ronnie is a two-year-old Golden Retriever.
    Ronnie is a two-year-old Golden Retriever.

    Ronnie is a two-year-old Golden Retriever whose family is moving but can’t take him along. This champ knows how to make friends in a beat with humans and doggos alike. He is a healthy boy with vaccinations up to date. Sterilisation will be mandatory for the family that gives him a forever home. To adopt, WhatsApp: 9007140914.

    Mozzie, a four-and-a-half-month-old Beagle.
    Mozzie, a four-and-a-half-month-old Beagle.

    Mozzie, a four-and-a-half-month-old Beagle has the cutest puppy eyes ever! Currently in a foster home, this shy boy takes a little time to know you. Once he does, he is a playful bundle of joy with fun zoomies and endless love to give. Not fussy with food, he is healthy, fully vaccinated, and loves playtime and long walks. To adopt, WhatsApp: 9899905773.

    Milky is a two-month-old Lab-Indie mix.
    Milky is a two-month-old Lab-Indie mix.

    Milky is a two-month-old Lab-Indie mix. This furball had a rough start - he was taken away from his mother and the rest of his litter at just 30 days, and then abandoned in a park. Hungry and scared, some good Samaritans rescued him and he is currently at a paid day-care in Gurugram. An albino pup with striking pink and blue eyes, he is a healthy, social, and super cuddly boy. His vaccinations are ongoing. To adopt, WhatsApp: 8826290465.

    Snowy and Guru are Persian kitties.
    Snowy and Guru are Persian kitties.

    Snowy and Guru are four-month-old Persian kitties who are currently in foster care in Greater Noida. Snowy, the white catto, is a gentle girl while Guru, the grey catto, is a playful boy. These cuties relish foods like wet cat food, boiled chicken and rice, and dahi. Strictly indoor cats they need a house with netted balconies. They have not yet been dewormed or vaccinated, and sterilisation will also be mandatory. To adopt, WhatsApp: 8130283258.

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

