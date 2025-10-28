Edit Profile
    Adopt a Pet: Delhi-NCR residents, bring home a loving companion from this bunch of furry buddies

    This week, three playful doggos and one charming kitten are looking for forever homes. Open your hearts to endless joy. Adopt, don’t shop for pets!

    Published on: Oct 28, 2025 8:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Bella is a two-year-old female Lhasa Apso.
    Bella is a two-year-old female Lhasa Apso who’s been abandoned twice yet believes in love and kindness. Fully vaccinated and healthy, she enjoys kibble and rice. This gentle soul needs a home that can understand her grooming, nutrition, and emotional needs. She truly deserves to be valued and pampered. To adopt, WhatsApp: 9560720817

    Pippo is a five-month-old kitten.
    Pippo is a five-month-old orange boy full of curiosity and charm. He loves his milk and bread and is now looking for a loving family to call his own. He hasn’t been vaccinated or dewormed yet, and a legal adoption agreement is required for anyone wishing to take this little champ home. To adopt, WhatsApp: 8447700799

    Hope is a 25-day-old female Indie pup.
    Hope is a 25-day-old female Indie who was rescued after losing her mother and siblings. She eats everything and is full of life but just needs a safe, loving home to call her own. With her foster period ending in a week and vaccinations pending, she’s urgently looking for a forever family. To adopt, WhatsApp: 9560720817

    Hazel is a three-month-old pup.
    Hazel is a three-month-old sweetheart who has been waiting far too long for a home that never came. Rescued from the streets when just 30 days old, she has grown into a loving and playful pup with a heart of gold. She is vaccinated, dewormed, dog-friendly, cat-loving, and absolutely adores humans! Having been through a lot, she hopes someone will finally choose her. To adopt, WhatsApp: 9810165517

    Inform us if you know of a pet who needs a home, write in to htcity.pets@gmail.com.

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

