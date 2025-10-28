Adopt a Pet: Delhi-NCR residents, bring home a loving companion from this bunch of furry buddies

Bella is a two-year-old female Lhasa Apso who’s been abandoned twice yet believes in love and kindness. Fully vaccinated and healthy, she enjoys kibble and rice. This gentle soul needs a home that can understand her grooming, nutrition, and emotional needs. She truly deserves to be valued and pampered. To adopt, WhatsApp: 9560720817

Pippo is a five-month-old orange boy full of curiosity and charm. He loves his milk and bread and is now looking for a loving family to call his own. He hasn’t been vaccinated or dewormed yet, and a legal adoption agreement is required for anyone wishing to take this little champ home. To adopt, WhatsApp: 8447700799

Hope is a 25-day-old female Indie who was rescued after losing her mother and siblings. She eats everything and is full of life but just needs a safe, loving home to call her own. With her foster period ending in a week and vaccinations pending, she’s urgently looking for a forever family. To adopt, WhatsApp: 9560720817

Hazel is a three-month-old sweetheart who has been waiting far too long for a home that never came. Rescued from the streets when just 30 days old, she has grown into a loving and playful pup with a heart of gold. She is vaccinated, dewormed, dog-friendly, cat-loving, and absolutely adores humans! Having been through a lot, she hopes someone will finally choose her. To adopt, WhatsApp: 9810165517

