Adopt a Pet: Delhi-NCR residents, bring home a loving companion from this bunch of purr buddies

Sparkles is a four-month-old female indie.

Sparkles is a four-month-old female indie rescued from the streets of Wazirabad. Once quiet and terrified, she’s now a confident little fluffball who loves to play, learn new tricks, and zoom around the house. She’s sweet, smart, full of personality, and litter-trained. Sparkles is dewormed but not vaccinated yet. She loves milk and bread and likes to be pampered with extra attention and cuddles. To adopt, WhatsApp: 8445085216

Boo is a two-month-old rescued ginger indie.

Boo is a two-month-old rescued ginger indie who is extremely friendly, affectionate and energetic. He is litter-trained, dewormed and enjoys simple treats like milk and roti. Currently in foster care, he is looking for a permanent home. To adopt, WhatsApp: +919069309786.

Manchester is a two-month-old indie boy.

Manchester is a two-month-old indie boy with oversized ears who has had a rough start. After being adopted and returned more than once, he is understandably confused but still gentle, affectionate, and eager for connection. He is not fussy with food, is unvaccinated for now, and needs a patient, loving home where he can finally feel safe. To adopt, WhatsApp: +919953353786.

Hanna is a five-month-old orange kitten.

Hanna is a five-month-old orange kitten from Laxmi Nagar who is litter-trained, fuss-free with food and full of charm. Her vaccinations are pending, but she’s all set to find a forever home full of love. To adopt, WhatsApp: +919953353786.

Inform us if you know of a pet who needs a home, write in to htcity.pets@gmail.com

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction