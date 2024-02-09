Adopt A Pet: Say yes to a pawsome date this V-Day in Delhi-NCR!

This week, four dogs and two kittens are looking for forever homes in Delhi-NCR. Adopt, don't shop for pets! Meet the animals who are searching for forever homes.

Reshu is a sweetu

Reshu is a sweet and obedient girl who is presently living at a shelter.

Reshu is a four-and-a-half-year-old Labrador who was found abandoned on the streets and is currently living with her rescuers. Sweet and obedient, she needs a parent who will not only shower her with love and cuddles but can also focus on her weight management. She is fully vaccinated but considering she’s currently obese, she’ll require a home on the ground floor or one with access to a lift. To adopt, WhatsApp: +919810553737.

Cuddly kitties

These kitties can be adopted as a pair or even individually.

Two two-month-old kittens who were born to a house cat are the last of the litter to be adopted. It’s preferred if the two get adopted as a pair, but if the two get separate loving homes, then that’s also fine. Their diet comprises dry cat food and milk. They will have to be vaccinated upon reaching the right age, so prospective adopters must get their medical cards made. To adopt, WhatsApp: +919213760777.

Fancy a Coffee?

Coffee gets along well with children and other canines.

Coffee, a two-year-old Cocker Spaniel, has been living in a shelter for a few months. Where he came from is unknown, but what’s certain is that he’s super affectionate and friendly. With his petite size and moderate energy, he is not at all fussy and also gets along well with children and other canines. All he requires is a family to dote on him. His vaccinations are in progress. To adopt, WhatsApp: +919560470202.

Alexa is a reminder for cuddle time!

Alexa is a cuddly girl, who is healthy and always full of joy.

Alexa is not going to cuddle you, but this three-year-old Labrador with the same name will! After being abandoned by her humans, she has been living at a shelter since October. She is healthy and full of joy. She has no restrictions when it comes to food, but her behaviour around cats has not yet been assessed yet, so ideally a house with no felines would be ideal. Her vaccinations are up to date. To adopt, WhatsApp: +919560470202.

Meet Melon

Melon is an active boy who needs humans who can match his pace.

Melon, a seven-month-old Beagle, loves to play all day long! Her current human is unable to match pace with her zest due to their old age and is therefore looking for an appropriate family where Melon can live happily. Presently based in Ghaziabad, her potential adopters will have to pick her up from this location. She has no health or diet restrictions and is fully vaccinated. To adopt, WhatsApp: +918976081331.

Inform us if you know of a pet who needs a home, write to: htcity.pets@gmail.com