An evening framing life’s moments

Have you ever closely noticed the faces of the people from your car window while passing them? Faces In My Window, a photographic exhibition by author-artist Nelofar Currimbhoy, did just that—capturing the raw, intimate emotions of people framed closely by her lens. Nelofar Currimbhoy(Photo: Rajessh Kashyap/HT)

“These images are a bridge between my eyes and my heart. I realised that a car window acts like a photo frame, which inspired me to capture these moments on my phone,” she said.

The exhibition held in the Capital concluded on Tuesday.

The event also featured a documentary, Ratni’s Red Lipstick, telling the story of a young girl living on the streets with dreams of becoming a model.

Notable attendees included Nelofar’s mother, beauty expert Shahnaz Husain, and cricketer Anjum Chopra, among others.