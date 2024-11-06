An evening framing life’s moments

Nelofar Currimbhoy's exhibition, Faces In My Window, showcased the raw emotions of passersby through her lens.
Have you ever closely noticed the faces of the people from your car window while passing them? Faces In My Window, a photographic exhibition by author-artist Nelofar Currimbhoy, did just that—capturing the raw, intimate emotions of people framed closely by her lens.
“These images are a bridge between my eyes and my heart. I realised that a car window acts like a photo frame, which inspired me to capture these moments on my phone,” she said.
The exhibition held in the Capital concluded on Tuesday.
The event also featured a documentary, Ratni’s Red Lipstick, telling the story of a young girl living on the streets with dreams of becoming a model.
Notable attendees included Nelofar’s mother, beauty expert Shahnaz Husain, and cricketer Anjum Chopra, among others.