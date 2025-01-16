An evening of celebrating art and sustainability

Art and creativity came together at Expanding Horizons: Ek Aur Duniya, a show that recently opened in the Capital. This visionary art experience was curated by Ina Puri.

Curated by author-art curator Ina Puri, the exhibition addresses the pressing socio-political and environmental issues of our times while offering a hopeful vision for the future. “This project is an exploration of resilience and hope,” says Puri, adding, “Each artist has crafted their unique vision of a utopia.”

Artist Gurjeet Singh

Artist Gurjeet Singh said his work highlights sustainability by transforming discarded materials into meaningful art. Meanwhile, artist Vivek Vilasini’s piece added another layer. He explained that his work projects human figures onto temples to explore the mix of the modern and the traditional.

Manish Mehta and Payal Jain

Among those in attendance were designer Payal Jain and artists Jayasri Burman and GR Iranna.