Monday, Jan 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
An evening showcasing traditional art

ByNavya Sharma
Jan 27, 2025 12:27 PM IST

The solo art exhibition Sacred Lines by artists Mayur and Tushar Vayeda recently took place in the Capital. It celebrated the history of Warli art. 

Exploring the rich history of Warli Art and its relevance in contemporary times, a solo art exhibition preview titled, 'Sacred Lines’ by artists Mayur and Tushar Vayeda took place in the Capital recently.

Tushar Vayeda, Anubhav Nath (Director of Ojas Art), Mayur Vayeda
Tushar Vayeda, Anubhav Nath (Director of Ojas Art), Mayur Vayeda

The exhibition showcased the unexplored myths, stories, and knowledge systems of the Warli Indigenous tribe, presented through three distinct sections: Origin, Original, and Experimentation.

“The exhibition aims to celebrate the timeless essence of Warli art while charting new pathways for its future, ensuring that the unexplored stories and wisdom of the Warli tribe continue to resonate for generations to come,” add Mayur and Tushar Vayeda.

Among those in attendance were curator Anubhav Nath and Australian High Commissioner, Philip Green.

New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 27, 2025
