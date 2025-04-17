Astrological excellence of father-daughter duo honoured at Delhi’s Bharat Mandapam

In a proud moment for the world of astrology, the renowned father-daughter duo, astrologer Dr Prem Kumar Sharma and his daughter, astrologer Manisha Koushik, were felicitated at the prestigious Bharat Mandapam for their extraordinary contributions to the field. (Left to Right) Puran Chand Nailwal, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik, and Jason Hall.

Dr Prem Kumar Sharma, a three-time Limca Book of Records holder and Resident Astrologer at Hindustan Times, was honoured with the title of Asia’s Greatest Leader 2024-25 while his daughter Manisha Koushik, a popular astrologer, columnist and viral numerologist on social media, was awarded India’s Greatest Leader 2024-25. This grand ceremony, hosted by AsiaOne, celebrated exemplary individuals across various industries who have shown vision, leadership, and impact.

This award is not just a personal honour, but a reflection of the trust people have placed in our work. Astrology must move beyond fear — it should empower and guide. -Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

This recognition also celebrates the duo’s recent milestone — the publication of their research-based book Rahu and Ketu: In Predictive Astrology, released in 2024 by Prabhat Publications. The book aims to take a significant step forward in debunking age-old fears surrounding shadowy planets: Rahu and Ketu. Drawing on decades of experience and deep study, the duo presents a practical and insightful approach, making this work a must-read for astrology learners, practitioners, and those who’ve long feared these misunderstood celestial entities.

Their appearance at the event also made a symbolic statement. While many astrologers still advise against wearing black — often associating it with negativity — the duo confidently chose to wear black outfits, proudly embracing Saturn’s association with the colour. “Saturn, the karmic planet, stands for discipline, strength, and justice,” said Manisha, adding, “It’s the planet that rewards sincere, dedicated, and selfless work. We believe Saturn is blessing us today with recognition and love.”

The recognition of this dynamic duo is not only a celebration of their personal journey but also a powerful endorsement of astrology’s evolving place in modern times. Their consistent efforts to bring clarity, confidence, and scientific thinking into astrological practice make them among the most trusted names in the field—both in India and across the globe. Dr Sharma added, “This award is not just a personal honour, but a reflection of the trust people have placed in our work. Astrology must move beyond fear — it should empower and guide.”

