Bharat Parv 2025: India's rich diversity in food, culture and tableaux on display at Red Fort in Delhi

Wanting to see the whole of India at one place? Well, if you are in Delhi then consider yourself lucky for there's Bharat Parv to visit! Exhibiting India's rich cultural diversity, the event is highlighting the patriotic fervour in the Capital, and is witnessing a large footfall of enthusiasts who are flocking the Red Fort to try regional foods and get pictures clicked with the state tableaux that were showcased at Kartavya Path during the Republic Day parade. From clicking photos with the state tableaux to trying quirky regional dishes from across the nation, Delhiites are experiencing it all at the Red Fort as part of Bharat Parv. (Photos: Manoj Verma)

Visitors have a gala time clicking photos in front of the tableaux on display at Bharat Parv. (Photos: Manoj Verma/HT)

Artistes from across India are here to enthrall onlookers with live acts. One among these is a group from Rajasthan, which is entertaining visitors with the Kachchhi Ghodi folk dance.(Photos: Manoj Verma/HT)

Visitors are not missing any chance to pose with artistes dressed as life-size Rajasthani puppets.(Photos: Manoj Verma/ HT )

My friends and I were in awe as we saw the R-Day tableaux up close — ones we had only seen on TV. We got to immerse ourselves in cultures of various states. Tanisha Phogat, Student

Peek-a-boo: Peeking through a cut-out of Jaipur's famed Hawa Mahal is this trio of young girls. (Photos: Manoj Verma/HT )

Get a taste of delicious Meghalayan food being served by owners of Nokma's Feast.(Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

We serve Meghalayan cuisine at our restaurant. But we don’t usually get to serve such regional flavours on such a large platform. So, it is a great opportunity for us to connect with people. Melanie Momin, Restaurateurs

Scrumptious delicacies from far-flung places, like this sel roti from Sikkim, are attracting food lovers. Price: ₹100 for two rotis.(Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

Jeevanshi Gulati, a student, decided to check out the fest with her pup, Pixie!(Photo: Manoj Verma)

When I saw countless Reels of the tableaux, I couldn’t resist coming here. I even brought my dog Pixie along. Jeevanshi Gulati, Student

For those new to the Capital, like students Riddhi Jain and Farhin Mir, the tableau of Delhi is a big draw. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT )

Artistes dressed in ethnic wear perform against the backdrop of Red Fort.(Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

Many visitors are stopping by this decked-up rickshaw to collect some 'gram worthy shots!(Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

Catch It Live

What: Bharat Parv 2025

Where: Red Fort Lawns

When: January 26 to 31

Timing: Noon to 9pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lal Quila (Violet Line)

