Bharat Parv 2025: India's rich diversity in food, culture and tableaux on display at Red Fort in Delhi
ByAlina Azfar
Jan 30, 2025 05:48 PM IST
Capital's patriotic fervour refuses to die down as Delhiites flock to the Red Fort grounds to get a taste of India's rich cultural heritage at Bharat Parv.
Wanting to see the whole of India at one place? Well, if you are in Delhi then consider yourself lucky for there's Bharat Parv to visit! Exhibiting India's rich cultural diversity, the event is highlighting the patriotic fervour in the Capital, and is witnessing a large footfall of enthusiasts who are flocking the Red Fort to try regional foods and get pictures clicked with the state tableaux that were showcased at Kartavya Path during the Republic Day parade.
My friends and I were in awe as we saw the R-Day tableaux up close — ones we had only seen on TV. We got to immerse ourselves in cultures of various states. Tanisha Phogat, Student
We serve Meghalayan cuisine at our restaurant. But we don’t usually get to serve such regional flavours on such a large platform. So, it is a great opportunity for us to connect with people. Melanie Momin, Restaurateurs
When I saw countless Reels of the tableaux, I couldn’t resist coming here. I even brought my dog Pixie along. Jeevanshi Gulati, Student