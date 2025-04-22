Book Review: Dream Girl Drama is a rom-com, passionate read? Yes! Riveting? Ahem

If you like your films light and entertaining, this book is your pick! There, we said it and that’s exactly how author Tessa Bailey paints the picture in her latest novel, Dream Girl Drama. Author Tessa Bailey's latest book, Dream Girl Drama is worth a read of you are a rom-com lover.

The book narrates the tale of a professional hockey player who falls in love with a beautiful harp player. This would have sure been a banal one for many, but Bailey gives this love story a strange twist. Ahem... not being a buzzkill by telling you the whole truth. But can tell you that you read it right in the underlying jist when you imagined a passionate, riveting love saga unravels in the pages. The central characters, Sig Gauthier and Chloe Clifford, cannot keep their hands off each other during their first meet-cute encounter. Soon drama unfolds when the male protagonist meets his father’s new girlfriend, and alongside the GF’s daughter, Chloe!

Without further adieu, must know that this book has all the elements of a newage Mills & Boon — love, passion, a taboo of sorts. Though the author puts in a lot of effort to keep the narrative engaging and entertaining at the same time, she only succeeds in pleasing half of the universe’s population for the narrative of Chloe, learning the new tropes of living on her own, thanks to Sig, brings a smile on one’s face. But further, at some points one begins to feel it’s too elaborate.

While the detailed descriptions paint a clear movie in the mind of the reader, things start to look tad monotonous and flat. Ofcourse the climax brings the attention back very quickly and one gets caught in the thought that what does the climax hold? Secretly, you do want to know what happens to the love brewing so strongly between Sig and Chloe!

The last chapter is particularly well written and does justice to satiating the readers’ curiosity. In the nutshell, this one is a potboiler of sorts with a strong tadka of passion and love, something that will definitely appeal to the regular rom-com fans.

Title: Dream Girl Drama

Author: Tessa Bailey

Publisher: HarperCollins

Price: ₹499

