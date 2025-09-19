Book review: Khushboo Patani pays an ode to the female spirit through her letters

For someone vocal about concerns impacting society, it is not far-fetched to voice her emotions while paying a tribute to the relentless spirit of women. Wellness expert and former Army Major Khushboo Patani’s Letters From The Womb feels straight from the heart. Wellness expert and former Army Major Khushboo Patani has come up with her new book, Letters From The Womb. (Photo: Instagram)

Dedicated to women, it holds 26 letters that compel the reader to ponder over and ask pertinent questions about the female spirit. Some verses are not just soul-stirring statements but sharp, piercing prose. Case in point: ‘Nobody had to tell her she was less’, ‘She has decided to choose joy — not duty’, and ‘Their weapons were not always guns’.

It’s through such pointed thoughts that Patani adds a question mark to everything that has ever withheld a glorifying existence and smooth evolution for women since time immemorial to date.

One letter is about the flight of dreams that astronaut Kalpana Chawla set out to chase. Another is dedicated to Tribal Goddesses and Unsung Matriarchs. Almost every marginalised voice is addressed over 80 pages. But the cry to Let Her be Everything is what actually touches the heart.

This collection doesn’t always restrict itself to a meter or matter, even as it invokes the power of Shakti to guide an outpouring of the writer’s innermost feelings. It is about creating a narrative that dares to speak up about the things that get brushed under the carpet more often than not, for reasons well known to the world. Yet, very few acknowledge these lapses, since even registering them is an acknowledgement of their existence.

For followers of poetry, this work would come across as a usual spiel. But a deeper look at the musings shows how this has become such an integral part of our lives that we’ve made it look acceptable.

Title: Letters From The Womb

Author: Major Khushboo Patani (Retd)

Publisher: Clever Fox Publishing

Price: ₹249