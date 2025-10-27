Book review: Satoshi Yagisawa's Days at the Torunka Café is a reminder of life that's slow and beautiful

Ordinary days of life, love in all its forms, along with a perfect cup of coffee — that’s how author Satoshi Yagisawa leaves you feeling with Days at the Torunka Café. Cover of Japanese author Satoshi Yagisawa's new novel, Days at the Torunka Café.

Melancholic vibe erupts as the three main characters, sitting in a cafe at different time periods, compel time to slow down while catching the last sunrays. With the changing course of the sun, the reader feels the urge to submerge in the emotions of these characters: Shuichi Okuyama (who works at the cafe), Hiroyuki Numata (a middle-aged cafe regular), and Shizuku (daughter of the cafe owner). Shuichi falls in love, Hiroyuki finds peace, and Shizuku comes of age. As their tales unravel, the plot unfolds and stays simple as it is neatly divided into three parts.

Reading the novel feels like watching a slice-of-life romance anime in your head. The way the characters interact with each other and the overall slow pace of the book demand that you shut off the world around and immerse yourself in its own little world. The rich, beautifully described culture of Japan and its people make the reader appreciate the narrative. For instance, in the part titled Sunday Ballerinas, the character of Chinatsu Yukimura (Shuichi’s love interest) is only once pictured with her habit of twirling her bangs when embarrassed or blushing. But as the story progresses, the author plays by the rule of ‘show, don’t tell’.

At 224 pages, the arcs don’t feel rushed as the author gives ample time to each character. At first, you feel like a young man who is about to find his soulmate, then live like a middle-aged man who has spent life searching for peace, and at last feel like a teenage girl who has just experienced her first heartbreak.

What works for this narrative is the correct timing for the switch between the past and the present. Amid the overlapped stories sits a cafe serving the perfect blend of coffee, with an owner who witnesses all the quiet commotion. The author builds a space for escapism while dishing out the taste of Japanese life, slow and meaningful.

Title: Days at the Torunka Café

Author: Satoshi Yagisawa

Publisher: HarperCollins

Price: ₹399