Celebrating nature, colour and emotion through art

The solo exhibition 'Speaking Through Colours' by Rekha Hebbar Rao celebrated artistic expression through vibrant colours and fluid compositions
Art is the most powerful form of telling stories through different colours and brush strokes! A preview of a solo exhibition titled ‘Speaking Through Colours’ by artist Rekha Hebbar Rao that recently took place in the Capital showcased just that. Curated by Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya, it was a celebration of abstraction, colour, and artistic expression, witnessing the skill of the artist's form and emotion. The collection brought forth a poetic visual dialogue, reflecting her connection with nature, emotion, and memory through fluid compositions and a masterful use of colour.
“For me, colours are not just visual elements; they hold emotions, tell stories, and capture fleeting moments,” shared Rekha Hebbar Rao. “Each stroke on the canvas is an extension of my thoughts, a balance between movement and contemplation. I let my brush guide me—there is no pre-planned form, only an unfolding of emotions through colour. Red frequently appears in my work, not for any symbolic reason, but simply because it speaks to me in ways I can’t define,” she explained.
Among the attendees were art enthusiasts, collectors and critics, including Neha Gupta, Uma Jain, Uday Dhoominal, and Tarun Khanna.