Celebrating nature, colour and emotion through art

Art is the most powerful form of telling stories through different colours and brush strokes! A preview of a solo exhibition titled ‘Speaking Through Colours’ by artist Rekha Hebbar Rao that recently took place in the Capital showcased just that. Curated by Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya, it was a celebration of abstraction, colour, and artistic expression, witnessing the skill of the artist's form and emotion. The collection brought forth a poetic visual dialogue, reflecting her connection with nature, emotion, and memory through fluid compositions and a masterful use of colour. Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya and Rekha Rao

“For me, colours are not just visual elements; they hold emotions, tell stories, and capture fleeting moments,” shared Rekha Hebbar Rao. “Each stroke on the canvas is an extension of my thoughts, a balance between movement and contemplation. I let my brush guide me—there is no pre-planned form, only an unfolding of emotions through colour. Red frequently appears in my work, not for any symbolic reason, but simply because it speaks to me in ways I can’t define,” she explained.

Among the attendees were art enthusiasts, collectors and critics, including Neha Gupta, Uma Jain, Uday Dhoominal, and Tarun Khanna.