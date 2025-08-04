Chocolate chip cookie day special! Indulge in the most decadent cookies being baked around the capital — top reccos
Yes the store-bought packs do the job just fine as does that 15-minute microwave recipe, but this chocolate chip cookie day, we're urging you to go gourmet!
It's chocolate chip cookie day — and we have just the perfect list of reccos up our sleeve that'll spell out the most scrumptious Monday for you!
Whisk a Wish
Where: Malviya Nagar
Best bites: Chocolate chunk cookies, monster choco chunk cookies, monster nutella cookies, oat almond choco cookies, 100% whole wheat vegan jaggery sweetened cookies, gluten-free vegan jaggery sweetened cookies
Price: ₹400 for an order
Tuileries Patisserie
Where: Naraina
Best bites: Chocolate chunk cookies, double chocolate chip cookies, nutella bomb cookies
Price: ₹700 for an order
Dohful
Where: Multiple outlets
Best bites: Oatmeal rasin cookie, choco chunk cookie, choco brownie cookie, toasted hazelnut brownie cookie, red velvet cookie, tri-chocolate ombre cookie, nutella lava cookie, biscoff snickerdoodle cookie, Yin Yang chocolate cookie, macadamia nuts cookie, New York-Style 3 chip cookie, s'mores chocolate chunk cookie
Price: ₹600 for two
Theo's
Where: Multiple outlets
Best bites: Almond biscotti, giant choco caramel sea salt cookies, pistachio cookies, dark chocolate cookies, nutty choco chip cookies, cashew chocolate cookies, giant choco chip cookie, giant honey oatmeal cookie
Price: ₹750 for one order
Theobroma
Where: Multiple outlets
Best bites: Orange cookies, chocolate chip cookies, double choco chip cookies, butter cookies, hazelnut cookies, almond biscotti
Price: ₹400 for two
Sweetish House Mafia
Where: Delivery only
Best bites: Chocolate brownie cookie, cookie slab, dark chocolate truffle cookie, nutella cupkie, nutella sea salt cookie, oreo cream cheeese cookie, red velvet cookie, s'mores cookie, triple chocolate chip, white chocolate macadamia cookie, chocolate chip cookie, dark chocolate chip cookie, double chocolate chip cookie, oatmeal cranberry cookie, oatmeal raisins cookie, snicker doodle cookie, c3po cookah, chocolate walnut cookah, monster cookah, rocky road cookah, two chip cookah
Price: ₹200 for one order
Fat Cookie Club
Where: Delivery only
Best bites: Literally any cookie on the menu — this is their specialty!
Price: ₹350 for one order
We wish you an incredibly decadent chocolate chip cookie day!