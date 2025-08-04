Chocolate chip cookie day special! Indulge in the most decadent cookies being baked around the capital — top reccos

It's chocolate chip cookie day — and we have just the perfect list of reccos up our sleeve that'll spell out the most scrumptious Monday for you! Chocolate chip cookie day special: The most decadent reccos from Delhi-NCR(Photos: Love and Lemons, Greedy Eats)

Whisk a Wish

Where: Malviya Nagar

Best bites: Chocolate chunk cookies, monster choco chunk cookies, monster nutella cookies, oat almond choco cookies, 100% whole wheat vegan jaggery sweetened cookies, gluten-free vegan jaggery sweetened cookies

Price: ₹400 for an order

Tuileries Patisserie

Where: Naraina

Best bites: Chocolate chunk cookies, double chocolate chip cookies, nutella bomb cookies

Price: ₹700 for an order

Dohful

Where: Multiple outlets

Best bites: Oatmeal rasin cookie, choco chunk cookie, choco brownie cookie, toasted hazelnut brownie cookie, red velvet cookie, tri-chocolate ombre cookie, nutella lava cookie, biscoff snickerdoodle cookie, Yin Yang chocolate cookie, macadamia nuts cookie, New York-Style 3 chip cookie, s'mores chocolate chunk cookie

Price: ₹600 for two

Theo's

Where: Multiple outlets

Best bites: Almond biscotti, giant choco caramel sea salt cookies, pistachio cookies, dark chocolate cookies, nutty choco chip cookies, cashew chocolate cookies, giant choco chip cookie, giant honey oatmeal cookie

Price: ₹750 for one order

Theobroma

Where: Multiple outlets

Best bites: Orange cookies, chocolate chip cookies, double choco chip cookies, butter cookies, hazelnut cookies, almond biscotti

Price: ₹400 for two

Sweetish House Mafia

Where: Delivery only

Best bites: Chocolate brownie cookie, cookie slab, dark chocolate truffle cookie, nutella cupkie, nutella sea salt cookie, oreo cream cheeese cookie, red velvet cookie, s'mores cookie, triple chocolate chip, white chocolate macadamia cookie, chocolate chip cookie, dark chocolate chip cookie, double chocolate chip cookie, oatmeal cranberry cookie, oatmeal raisins cookie, snicker doodle cookie, c3po cookah, chocolate walnut cookah, monster cookah, rocky road cookah, two chip cookah

Price: ₹200 for one order

Fat Cookie Club

Where: Delivery only

Best bites: Literally any cookie on the menu — this is their specialty!

Price: ₹350 for one order

We wish you an incredibly decadent chocolate chip cookie day!